Trump Praised for Executive Order Countering ‘Mockery of Justice’ Probes by ICC Into US and Israeli Militaries

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters / Jonathan Ernst.

The leading pro-Israel organization in the US praised President Donald Trump on Thursday for issuing an executive order that authorized American sanctions against International Criminal Court (ICC) employees involved in probes of the US military in Afghanistan and the Israeli military in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

In a tweet, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) said it applauded Trump for countering what it called “illegitimate, politically motivated investigations into the US and Israel.”

Announcing the order, a statement from the White House noted that despite “repeated calls by the United States and our allies to reform, the International Criminal Court has taken no action to reform itself and continues to pursue politically-motivated investigations against us and our allies, including Israel.”

In a press briefing on Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed the ICC probes as a “mockery of justice.”

“We’re also gravely concerned about the threat the court poses to Israel,” Pompeo said. “The ICC is already threatening Israel with an investigation of so-called war crimes committed by its forces and personnel in the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip.”

Pompeo added that given “Israel’s robust civilian and military legal system and strong track record of investigating and prosecuting wrongdoing by military personnel, it’s clear the ICC is only putting Israel in its crosshairs for nakedly political purposes.”

“It’s a mockery of justice,” he declared, adding that more than 300 members of Congress from both parties had written to him urging that the “United States support Israel in the face of the ICC’s lawless, politicized attacks.”

 

 

