US General: Soleimani Killing Has Had ‘Significant Effect’ in Deterrence Against Iran

JNS.org – The elimination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani by the United States earlier this year has had “significant effect” in deterring the Iranian threat, though the Islamic Republic remains the greatest threat in the Middle East, according to Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of the US Central Command.

Regarding Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike on Jan. 3 at Baghdad International Airport, “I think that has had a significant effect in establishing and reestablishing a rough form of deterrence in the theater,” McKenzie told the Middle East Institute during a virtual event on Wednesday.

Since Soleimani’s death, Iran has been “having to recalculate what we’ll do and not do” in that the regime has “seen we have the capability and the will to respond,” said McKenzie.

Nonetheless, he said, Iran “actively stokes instability,” including in Syria and Yemen, through arming proxy forces in those places such as, respectively, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

