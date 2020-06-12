Friday, June 12th | 20 Sivan 5780

Despite COVID-19 Resurgence, Israel to Allow Weddings With Up to 250 Guests

June 12, 2020 1:38 pm
0

Despite COVID-19 Resurgence, Israel to Allow Weddings With Up to 250 Guests

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An Israeli couple dance as they get married, at Ein Hemed Forest Wedding Venue, amid the coronavirus pandemic, March 18, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

Despite a recent resurgence in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, the Israeli government approved on Friday the renewal of weddings and religious events such as circumcisions and bar and bat mitzvahs

“The number of participants in such events at event halls shall not exceed one person per two square meters up to a maximum of 250 people, not including hall employees,” a joint statement published by the Prime Minister’s Office and Health Ministry said.

Event hall operators will also be mandated to collect the phone numbers of attendees, to enable contact tracing if there is an outbreak.

“The Health Ministry reiterates and reminds the public to keep three basic rules: Wearing masks, physical distance and maintaining hygiene,” the statement noted. “With a common effort, and personal and public responsibility, we will be able to deal with the increase in the number of cases and prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Israel.”

There have been over 18,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Israel, and around 300 deaths from the disease.

