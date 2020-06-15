Monday, June 15th | 23 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Antisemitic Vandals Hang Sheet Spray-Painted With ‘Vulgar Insults’ Over Holocaust Memorial in Nashville

UK PM Johnson Defends Churchill, Criticizes ‘Distortion of Our History’

Cancellation of Birthright-Taglit, Masa Heritage Trips to Cost Israeli Economy $200 Million

World Bank to Invest $15 Million to Offer IT Jobs to Palestinian Youth

Turkey and Russia Put Off Talks Expected to Tackle Libya and Syria

Beirut’s Nightlife on the Brink as Pandemic Compounds Financial Crisis

AIPAC Denies Overlooking Congressional Criticism of Planned Israeli Annexation of West Bank Areas

Music Video Glorifying Terrorist Murderers Aired on Official Palestinian TV

Pompeo: China ‘a Growing Challenge to the US, Israel, All Free People’

Kfar Saba Man Becomes Israel’s Youngest COVID-19 Victim at 26

June 15, 2020 12:18 pm
0

Antisemitic Vandals Hang Sheet Spray-Painted With ‘Vulgar Insults’ Over Holocaust Memorial in Nashville

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The memorial to the Holocaust in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Courtesy of nashvilleholocaustmemorial.org.

A memorial to the Holocaust at a Jewish community center in Nashville, Tennessee, was defaced over the weekend with white supremacist symbols and antisemitic insults.

Local media reported that on Saturday, the memorial at the Gordon Jewish Community Center in west Nashville had been covered with a white bed sheet spray-painted with what witnesses described as “vulgar insults in a message of hate.”

“We condemn such bigotry and violence, which has no place in Nashville or anywhere in America,” the community center’s leadership declared in a statement.

The statement expressed confidence in the current security arrangements for the center.

Related coverage

June 15, 2020 11:24 am
0

UK PM Johnson Defends Churchill, Criticizes ‘Distortion of Our History’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain cannot "photoshop" its cultural landscape and complex history as doing so would be a...

“We are fortunate to have an excellent security team in place to protect us,” the statement said. “They work hand in hand with local and national authorities to keep us and our campus safe. At a time when our nation is confronting racism and anti-Semitic attacks are rising, our JCC community continues to stand united with those who condemn discrimination in all its forms.”

The goal of the Holocaust memorial is to teach the history of the Nazi genocide of the Jews “through the personal stories of the Nashvillians who are represented there,” according to its website. “The name of each European hometown of the survivors is presented at the pathway leading up to the memorial.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.