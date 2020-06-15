Monday, June 15th | 23 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Germany and the Jews: Hope That People Can Change

An Open Letter to Eliot Engel’s Primary Opponent

Dear Jews: The Summer of 2020 Is Not About Us

The New Iconoclasm: Down With Jefferson, Up With Sharpton

Israeli Transgender Pop Star Dana International Comes to Defense of Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling

New Report Shows Far-Right Antisemitism ‘Urgent and Ongoing Terror Threat’ to Jewish Communities

Leading European Jewish Groups Outraged Over Shouts of ‘Dirty Jew’ at Anti-Racism Protest in Paris

MyHeritage Unveils Photo Enhancer to Bring Old Blurry Photos Into Sharp Focus

Insight Partners to Acquire Senior Israeli Venture Fund Gemini V for $500 Million

Israeli Justice Minister Vows to Block Any Attempt to Bypass Supreme Court

June 15, 2020 4:19 am
0

Dear Jews: The Summer of 2020 Is Not About Us

avatar by David Suissa / JNS.org

Opinion

Protesters march past St. John’s Church, during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House in Washington, DC, June 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Joshua Roberts.

JNS.orgAn extraordinary moment has arisen in America that taps into a deep history of racism that predates the birth of our country.

But instead of allowing blacks their moment, I’m seeing an outpouring of hysterics from some in the Jewish community about “antisemitism rearing its ugly head again!”

A small fraction of the countless businesses that have been damaged and looted across the nation have a Jewish connection. I get it. Even one is too many. After 2,000 years of persecution, we’re always on edge. Any sign that “they’re coming after us” is cause for alarm.

But let me ask you: When was the last time you saw a video of a cop killing a Jew because he was Jewish?

Related coverage

June 15, 2020 4:35 am
0

Germany and the Jews: Hope That People Can Change

In the wake of the unprecedented tragedy of the Holocaust, it was anything but obvious that a Jewish group would...

Nothing about the plight of Jews in America can compare to the racism against blacks. While we have our own global history of horrible suffering and persecution, the difference between the suffering Jews and blacks have experienced in this country is not merely in degree, but in kind.

For 244 years, from 1619 to 1863, it was perfectly legal to own a black slave in America. President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 did not end racial discrimination, which remained legal long after the abolition of slavery. Even the Civil Rights Act of 1964 did not end racial discrimination; it merely provided the legal tools to fight it.

When you see a white cop dig his knee into a black man’s neck for close to nine minutes while the man pleads for his life, you get a reminder that the racist poison that started in 1619 is still lingering in our midst. Yes, we’ve come so far in the past 50 years, but we have so far to go.

That’s why fighting racism is the cause of the moment. It’s tapping into a well of pain that is 400 years old. It has triggered an emotional hurricane where millions are saying, “Enough is enough.” Is this really the best time for Jews to say, “Hey, what about us?”

Don’t get me wrong. I’m disgusted by Israel-haters who exploit the protests to bash Israel. But are we surprised? This is what they always do.

I know that Black Lives Matter officially supports the BDS movement against Israel, which is a vile and discriminatory movement. But here’s the new reality: In the protests against racism, “black lives matter” is as much a slogan and rallying cry as an organization.

And yes, I’m disgusted by anti-Jewish graffiti on a synagogue wall or anywhere else. This is the mark of Jew-hatred. It is eternal and irrational. It will always be with us.

There are myriad, effective ways we can combat the evil of antisemitism without taking away from the cause of the moment. The cause of fighting racism is dominating the national consciousness right now and many Jews have joined the fight.

Both of those fights are good for the Jews.

David Suissa is editor-in-chief and publisher of Tribe Media Corp and the Jewish Journal. He can be reached at [email protected] This article was first published by the Jewish Journal.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.