Music Video Glorifying Terrorist Murderers Aired on Official Palestinian TV

JNS.org – A music video aired on official Palestinian Authority television in June included images of terrorists, including Dalal Mughrabi, who together with others murdered 37 Israelis, among them 12 children, in 1978, according to an Israel-based media watchdog.

According to a report published last week by Palestinian Media Watch, the video featured “Arab Idol” 2013 winner Muhammad Assaf, whom the United Nations appointed as UNRWA Regional Youth Ambassador from 2013-2017.

In 2016, Assaf produced a music video for the song “My Blood is Palestinian,” which blends footage of him performing it live with footage of Palestinian cultural activities such as dancing, along with scenes of riots and rock-throwing.

On June 1, 6 and 9 (twice), PA TV Live aired the video, but with additional images blended in that include terrorists like Mughrabi, Salah Khalaf, the head of the Black September terrorist organization that planned the Munich Massacre, as well as the organization’s commander of operations, Abu Yusuf al-Najjar.