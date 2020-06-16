Greek PM Visits Israel, Hoping to Restore Tourism and Warning of ‘Neighborhood Bully’ Turkey

Tuesday, June 16th | 24 Sivan 5780

June 16, 2020 7:18 am
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Photo: Reuters / Aly Song.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Israel on Tuesday in a show of confidence in the countries’ anti-coronavirus measures which Athens hopes can be translated into a resumption of tourism.

With Greece, Israel and Cyprus partnered up on energy projects in the eastern Mediterranean, Mitsotakis also warned against exploration efforts by “neighborhood bully” Turkey.

Israel saw the visit as an opportunity to dilute European opposition to its planned annexation of parts of the West Bank.

Hoping to salvage its tourism sector this summer, Greece opened its main airports to mainly EU visitors on Monday. Israel has provided about 1 million tourists annually in recent years.

June 16, 2020 10:26 am
“I am certain that the flights from Israel will resume very soon,” Mitsotakis told Israel‘s biggest-selling newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth before he arrived in Israel. “I aspire to make Greece the safe destination of Europe.”

Mitsotakis said the Greek-Israeli-Cypriot energy explorations arrangement “is not directed against nor exclusive of anyone,” but accused Turkey of trying to exert political and military control over the region.

“Turkey is welcome to give up on its imperialistic pipeline dreams and cooperate with us as an equal and law-abiding partners — not as the neighborhood bully,” he said.

Turkey says it is within its sovereign rights.

Israel says its planned annexation of West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley is in line with a US plan for peace with the Palestinians, but the European Union has said it “could not pass unchallenged.”

“We expect Greece to be an anchor of support for us in the Union,” Yossi Amrani, the Israeli ambassador to Athens, told Israel‘s Army Radio when asked about the annexation plan.

Mitsotakis told Yedioth he would also speak to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas after returning to Greece.

