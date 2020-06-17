Wednesday, June 17th | 25 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Thwarts Attempt to Smuggle Weapons Into Gaza by Sea

Israel Bonds Raises Goal, Rethinks High-Holiday Appeal in Response to Pandemic

For Syrian Family With 16 Children, Life at Turkish Border Only Gets Harder

Trump Signs Order on Police Reform After Weeks of Protests About Racial Injustice

US to Impose Sanctions Aimed at Blocking Syria Military Victory

Saudi-Led Coalition Asks UN to Share Details of Child Deaths in Yemen

Annexation Fulfills Zionist Dream

Northern Israeli Woman Describes ‘Terrifying’ Encounter With Infiltrator From Lebanon

Illegitimate Children of Jews Evicted by Nazis Are German Citizens, Court Rules

Israel Central Banker `Comfortable’ With Interest Rates, Won’t Rule Out More Cuts

June 17, 2020 1:38 pm
0

Israel Thwarts Attempt to Smuggle Weapons Into Gaza by Sea

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An Israel Navy ship. Photo: IDF.

The Israeli military — in conjunction with the Shin Bet domestic security agency — recently thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons into the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip by sea from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, it was announced on Wednesday.

Several weeks ago, two terror operatives were arrested on a arms-carrying boat intercepted by the Israel Navy.

An investigation revealed that the weapons on board were intended for use by Hamas.

One of the terrorists was identified as Mahmoud Bachar. He was described as a “high-profile smuggler” who worked with Gaza-based terror groups, and the IDF called his capture a “significant operational achievement.”

Watch a video of the interception of the ship below:

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.