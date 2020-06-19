Belgian Court Jails Man for Sending Antisemitic Death Threats to Jewish MP

Friday, June 19th | 27 Sivan 5780

June 19, 2020 2:38 pm
Belgian Jewish MP Viviane Teitelbaum. Photo: Courtesy of Viviane Teitelbaum.

A court in Belgium on Friday sentenced a man to two years in prison and a fine of 800 euros for subjecting a Jewish member of parliament to a campaign of antisemitic harassment.

The conviction came following a complaint filed by Viviane Teitelbaum — a parliamentary representative from the capital Brussels — against the unnamed man, who leveled death threats against her amidst a stream of anti-Jewish invective. The harassment occurred during 2018.

Accusing Teitelbaum of involvement in outlandish conspiracies that connected Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency with the diamond industry in the Belgian city of Antwerp, the man presented her with a series of “deadlines,” warning that she would be assassinated if she did not comply.

One message read: “After this deadline, Ms. Teitelbaum, I promise you that nothing will be left !!! Neither from your stalls, nor from your constructions made with our programs, nor from your network, nor therefore from your money, nor from your cities, nor from your diamonds…!”

Teitelbaum welcomed the sentence on Friday, although she expressed regret that the judge did not chose to apply the maximum prison sentence of four years.

She praised the court for sending the message that “antisemitic death threats cannot be overlooked and must be tried and severely condemned.”

