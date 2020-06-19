Top US Jewish Group Hails Serbia’s Adoption of International Antisemitism Definition

A top US Jewish group praised Serbia on Friday for its recent adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

Arthur Stark, chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, vice chair, of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (CoP), stated, “We commend the Republic of Serbia for joining the 33 countries around the world that adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.”

“Serbia’s commitment to fighting antisemitism represents another important step in the fight against the global resurgence of Jew-hatred,” they added.

“We are heartened by the progress in combating this scourge, but recognize there is still a long road ahead,” the CoP leaders noted. “We encourage all countries, organizations, and institutions to join in adopting the definition, and to strengthen education, legislation, and programs to combat antisemitism, along with all forms of racism.”

Before World War II, Serbia had a Jewish population of over 30,000 people. The community was decimated by the Holocaust, with 2/3 of its members murdered by the Nazis.

After the war, most of the survivors emigrated from the country, largely to Israel.

Fewer than 1,000 Jews live in Serbia today.

The IHRA definition says, “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”