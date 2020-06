Iran Slams UN Nuclear Watchdog Resolution, Says It Worked With Body

Iran‘s Foreign Ministry on Friday blasted a resolution by the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, saying Tehran has cooperated with the body, in a statement by state media.

“While Iran has the highest level of cooperation with the IAEA, the issuance of a resolution by the Board of Governors is a completely unconstructive and disappointing step,” ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in the statement.

The UN nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors called on Iran in the resolution earlier on Friday to stop denying the agency access to two suspected former sites and to cooperate fully with it, diplomats attending the meeting said.