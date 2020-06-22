Monday, June 22nd | 30 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Roger Waters Slammed for ‘Deranged Antisemitism’ After Asserting Jewish Billionaire Controls US Government

Belgium Curbing Religious Freedom With Ban on Kosher Slaughter, Top European Rabbi Says

Trump Says He Would Consider Meeting Venezuela’s Maduro but Has ‘Turned Them Down’: Axios

Rare ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse on the Longest Day of the Year

Iran’s Chief Rabbi: The Israeli Government Doesn’t Care About Judaism

Iran May Offer Discounts to Lure Airlines to Fly Through Its Airspace

Israel’s Trains Back on Track Following Three-Month Hiatus

Tel Aviv Mayor Says City to Recognize, Grant Benefits to Same-Sex Couples

Israeli UN Envoy Accuses Human Rights Council of ‘Systematic Discrimination’

Palestinians Fear Israeli Annexation Could Further Limit Dead Sea Access

June 22, 2020 9:54 am
0

Brazil Passes 50,000 Coronavirus Deaths as Outbreak Worsens

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A gravedigger walks by Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ian Cheibub.

Brazil, the world’s No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow for a country already grappling with more than 1 million cases, rising political instability and a crippled economy.

Brazil now has a total of 1,085,038 confirmed cases and 50,617 deaths, up from 49,976 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said. Experts say the true numbers are a lot higher because of a lack of widespread testing. Latin America’s largest country has typically recorded more than 1,000 deaths a day, but usually registers fewer on the weekends.

Brazil confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus on Feb. 26 and passed 1 million cases on Friday. Since first arriving in the country, the virus’ rapid spread has eroded support for right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and has raised fears of economic collapse after years of anemic growth.

Bolsonaro, sometimes called the “Tropical Trump,” has been widely criticized for his handling of the crisis. The country still has no permanent health minister after losing two since April, following clashes with the president.

Related coverage

June 22, 2020 12:14 pm
0

Roger Waters Slammed for ‘Deranged Antisemitism’ After Asserting Jewish Billionaire Controls US Government

Former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters -- long known for his hatred of Israel -- was slammed on Monday after...

Bolsonaro has shunned social distancing, calling it a job-killing measure more dangerous than the virus itself. He has also promoted two anti-malarial drugs as remedies, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, despite little evidence they work.

On Sunday, Bolsonaro said the military serves the will of the people and its mission is to defend democracy, adding fuel to a raging debate about the armed forces’ role amid rumbling fears of political fragility.

His comments came on the same day his supporters and detractors gathered in cities across the Brazil, in a stark symbol of the polarization in the country.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.