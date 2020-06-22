Monday, June 22nd | 30 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for New Holocaust Memorial in Vienna

Israel’s ‘Corona Cabinet’ Approves New Restrictions, as Economy Continues to Take Hit

Roger Waters Slammed for ‘Deranged Antisemitism’ After Asserting Jewish Billionaire Controls US Government

Belgium Curbing Religious Freedom With Ban on Kosher Slaughter, Top European Rabbi Says

Trump Says He Would Consider Meeting Venezuela’s Maduro but Has ‘Turned Them Down’: Axios

Rare ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse on the Longest Day of the Year

Iran’s Chief Rabbi: The Israeli Government Doesn’t Care About Judaism

Iran May Offer Discounts to Lure Airlines to Fly Through Its Airspace

Israel’s Trains Back on Track Following Three-Month Hiatus

Tel Aviv Mayor Says City to Recognize, Grant Benefits to Same-Sex Couples

June 22, 2020 9:24 am
0

Israeli Mask Maker Sonovia Expects 99 Percent Coronavirus Success After Lab Test

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Packaging of Israel’s Sonovia Ltd’s washable and reusable antiviral masks, which the company says can help stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is displayed along with the masks at the company laboratory, in Ramat Gan, Israel, May 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

An Israeli company expects a fabric it has developed will be able to neutralize close to 99 percent of the coronavirus, even after being washed multiple times, following a successful lab test.

Sonovia’s reusable anti-viral masks are coated in zinc oxide nano-particles that destroy bacteria, fungi and viruses, which it says can help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Tests in the Microspectrum (Weipu Jishu) lab in Shanghai had demonstrated that the washable fabric used in its masks neutralized more than 90 percent of the coronavirus to which it was exposed, Sonovia said on Monday.

Liat Goldhammer, Sonovia’s chief technology officer, said that in the coming weeks the fabric, which can also be used in textiles for hospitals, protective equipment and clothing, will be able to neutralize almost 99 percent of the coronavirus.

Related coverage

June 22, 2020 12:38 pm
0

Israel’s ‘Corona Cabinet’ Approves New Restrictions, as Economy Continues to Take Hit

The Israeli government's ad hoc "Corona Cabinet" approved on Monday several new measures to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. At...

Sonovia says its clients include German manufacturers Bruckner and Weber Ultrasonics, and hospitals in Germany and the United States.

It is conducting a pilot at Adler Plastic in Italy to use its fabric in vehicles and public transport and is selling its masks online to retail consumers.

The tests in China were performed in accordance with the international standard for determining anti-viral activity of textile products, Sonovia said in a statement.

They follow a test last month on the material at Austria’s HygCen medical lab using the Vaccinia virus, which has similar properties to the SARS-COVID family, and showed “a good virucidal effect,” according to the lab report.

Sonovia, which is planning to go public on Nasdaq this year, is also awaiting a “significant series of tests in a German government-certified laboratory,” Goldhammer said.

Asaf Levy, Sonovia’s vice president for sales and operations, said Ernst & Young is preparing a valuation and the company is talking with US and Asian investors regarding participation in the planned stock market offering.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.