Pomona College Senior Class President Spews Antisemitism on Social Media

Monday, June 22nd | 30 Sivan 5780

June 22, 2020 2:06 pm
by Benjamin Kerstein

Pomona College. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The senior class president at a southern California college was discovered to have made antisemitic statements on social media last week.

According to the Claremont Independent, a student paper at Pomona College in Claremont, California, Malak Afaneh posted the image of a tweet on Instagram that said of the ongoing conflict in Yemen, “6 million people died in the Holocaust, we still commemorate it to this day. 18.4 MILLION people are dying in Yemen RIGHT NOW. That’s 3 holocausts at once…SILENCE IS COMPLIANCE!!!”

In a message below, apparently directed at Jewish students, Afaneh ranted, “[O]nce again, zionist-Israel-birthright-vacation-stuck-on-comparing-holocaust-to-racism-WW2-worshipping bitches, this should be right up ur alley. Oh wait u hate brown ppl.”

In response, the Claremont Progressive Israel Alliance sent a letter to Afane, Associated Students of Pomona College Executive Vice President Payal Kachru, Dean of Students Avis Hinkson and President G. Gabrielle Starr saying it was “deeply saddened and appalled” by Afane’s statements, calling them “offensive, repugnant, and deeply hurtful.”

Afane’s endorsement of such sentiments, it noted, “directly isolates and targets the Jewish students she is supposed to fairly represent.”

The group called for an “immediate explanation and apology” from Afaneh, barring which she should resign.

“She is wholly unable to carry out her duties representing Jewish students if she holds these beliefs,” they said.

B’nai B’rith International weighed in on the incident, saying it was “outraged.”

“No one with these vile views should represent Jewish students,” it declared.

