The West Must Expel Erdogan From Libya

JNS.org – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is using the chaos of civil war in Libya to carve out a new Turkish power base in the Maghreb. Erdogan’s ambitions in North Africa will not only disrupt an already deteriorating political situation in Libya, but they’ll also exacerbate tenuous political issues between the European Union and the Middle East.

Erdogan’s grandiose campaign to establish influence in Libya began in response to Turkey’s exclusion from the Israel-Cyprus-Greece undersea gas pipeline project. Threatened by a shortage in energy supplies, Erdogan looked to conflict-torn yet oil-rich Libya to secure his own source of cheap foreign energy for Turkey.

Located in the center of the Maghreb region of North Africa, Libya has suffered from sectarianism and foreign intervention ever since Muammar Gaddafi was deposed by a NATO-backed popular uprising in 2011. The current conflict in Libya is broadly divided between the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Tobruk-based Libyan National Army (LNA), a populist insurgency backed by the United States, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

The LNA is headed by Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar, a well-respected military commander and prominent critic of jihadi terror groups and the Muslim Brotherhood. Threatened by the prospect of an LNA-controlled Libya, Erdogan, seemingly acting out of naked self-interest, has committed Turkish troops and military assets in support of the GNA, shattering precarious ceasefire negotiations and escalating the conflict from low-level skirmishing to protracted, high-intensity open war.

From a regional security perspective, Erdogan’s effort to convert Libya into a Turkish proxy state has already drawn sharp criticism from EU and NATO defense ministers. Relations between Turkey and France have become especially tense ever since a May 2019 flare-up in the Eastern Mediterranean. During this incident, Turkish naval frigates were hailed for inspection by French patrol vessels, likely on suspicion that they were transporting an illegal arms shipment to Libya. In response, the Turkish frigates repeatedly pinged the French vessel with radar targeting signatures, an action that typically heralds a ship-to-ship missile strike.

In a strongly-worded statement , Agnès von der Muhll, the spokeswoman for the French Foreign Ministry, denounced the Erdogan regime for its repeated arms embargo violations in Libya and its aggressive interdiction activities in the Mediterranean.

“Turkey’s support for the ongoing offensive of the Government of National Accord goes directly against efforts to secure an immediate truce,” declared von der Muhll. “This support is coupled with hostile and unacceptable behavior by the Turkish maritime forces towards NATO allies, aimed at hampering efforts to implement the United Nations arms embargo.”

If Turkey is able to consolidate a power base in Libya, Erdogan will be able to leverage his mounting hard-power influence to restart and control the country’s lucrative oil-export economy. Prior to the shutdown of its oil fields, Libya was one of the EU’s largest oil suppliers. Before the outbreak of prolonged civil unrest, the European Union accounted for close to 85% of Libya’s entire oil export output.

Since the dissolution of the Gaddafi regime, Libya’s National Oil Company (NOC), currently based out of GNA-controlled Tripoli, has been responsible for managing Libya’s oil export-driven economy. As Erdogan escalates Turkey’s military footprint in Libya, Turkish Petroleum, a state-run energy exploration and production firm, has begun lobbying for oil export concessions from NOC. Around the same time, the Turkish government, in partnership with the Libyan oil industry, announced a joint agreement to establish a new (yet heavily contested ) economic exclusion zone to explore potential hydrocarbon drill sites in the Mediterranean.

With Turkey expected to increase its support for the GNA, it could be that Erdogan plans to exploit the chaos of an escalating GNA-LNA conflict to expand his geo-strategic stranglehold over essential Libyan infrastructure. For now, several major oilfields and four key export ports, including a deep-water port at the Gulf of Sirte, have been blockaded by LNA-aligned militia units. However, as Turkish troops and GNA forces gear up for a major offensive, Erdogan, working through proxies in Turkish Petroleum, may soon have direct control over Libya’s oil production and distribution network.

There is also concern, especially among EU stakeholders in the Mediterranean, that Turkey’s intervention in Libya could catalyze a second wave of North African migration into Europe. Despite calling for an “end to unlawful attacks,” Erdogan has made no attempt to use his substantial geo-political clout in Libya to enforce peacekeeping or pursue peaceful negotiations.

As the civil war intensifies, more than 48,000 refugees and 635,000 migrants have been hemmed into overcrowded detention centers across Libya. According to the UNHCR, a further 1.3 million Libyans are in dire need of humanitarian assistance. By continuing to disrupt UN-led peace negotiations, Turkey is increasing the chances of both a domestic humanitarian emergency and a region-wide migration crisis. In the midst of global economic recession and an ongoing pandemic, a migrant crisis in neighboring Libya has the potential to overwhelm the EU’s already strained social services and border control mechanisms.

Erdogan’s incursion into Libya is already having a profound impact on the balance of power in the Middle East. In many ways, Erdogan’s campaign to entrench influence in Libya bears a striking resemblance to Iran’s persistent efforts to acquire political and economic control in Iraq. In the case of Libya, Erdogan’s overarching foreign policy objective is to turn the war-torn country into a Turkish proxy state, undermining its geo-economic sovereignty and establishing a strategically valuable power base in North Africa.

The formation of a Turkish proxy state in Libya also threatens to legitimize and expand the political cachet of the Muslim Brotherhood, an organization with a long history of political violence and support for fundamentalist theological figures. Thanks to Turkish backing, the Muslim Brotherhood has become one of the largest political organizations in GNA-controlled Libya. By giving the Muslim Brotherhood a seat of power in the Maghreb, Erdogan will further aggravate region-wide sectarian tensions, exacerbating already fragile socio-political situations in Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and Egypt.

Erdogan’s pursuit of hegemony in North Africa is driving Libya deeper into conflict. If Turkish military forces are left unchecked, the ensuing humanitarian disaster will trigger a cascade of adverse geopolitical and geo-economic tensions across the European Union and Middle East. To safeguard regional stability, the international community must apply pressure to Turkey and force the regime to evacuate its military assets and advisers from Libya. When Erdogan’s influence is jettisoned from Libya, impartial peacekeeping and good-faith ceasefire negotiations can finally recommence.

Mikael Virtanen is a Helsinki-based entrepreneur with a focus on chemical manufacturing, commodities trading, and crisis management. He leverages his broad commercial and business experience to write about global economic and political affairs.