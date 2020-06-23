Tuesday, June 23rd | 1 Tammuz 5780

June 23, 2020 9:35 am
Palestinian Editorial Invokes Past Terror Attacks to Warn Against Israeli Sovereignty Moves

avatar by JNS.org

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas heads a Palestinian cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah, July 28, 2013. Photo: Reuters / Issam Rimawi / Pool / File.

JNS.org – An editorial in the official Palestinian Authority daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida on Sunday invoked past terrorist attacks to warn against future such violence if Israel extends sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria, as outlined in US President Donald Trump’s “Peace to Prosperity” plan, Palestinian Media Watch reported on Monday.

According to the PMW report, the article glorifies terrorism and states that the “fact” that Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah faction has “a full quorum in Paradise” is proof that it is focused on the right “national path.”

This, PMW explains, is in reference to Fatah’s vanguard role in attacks against Israelis, during which terrorists have died as “martyrs” for “Palestine.”

“The enemies and rivals know the Fatah movement well,” PMW quoted the editorial as saying. “They know that when it speaks, it acts… it will turn [the rejection of the plan] into actions of popular struggle on various levels, because our people will not agree to the annexation of one centimeter of its land.”

