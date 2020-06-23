Republican Jewish Coalition Launches $50,000 Ad Buy for Battleground States
by JNS.org
JNS.org – The Republican Jewish Coalition launched a $50,000 ad buy in battleground states on Sunday, pushing out a video celebrating how the US-Israel relationship has strengthened under US President Donald Trump.
The eight-minute documentary, called “Sunrise,” praises Trump for strengthening the US-Israel alliance to “a level never seen before” and for being “the most pro-Israel American president in history.”
It touts Trump’s pro-Israel achievements, including moving the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018; recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights in March 2019; withdrawing the United States in May 2018 from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal; cutting US assistance to the Palestinian Authority for the PA’s program of financially rewarding terrorists and their families; and eliminating Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike in Iraq earlier this year.
The RJC also released a 30-second trailer.
On Twitter, RJC Executive Director Matt Brooks said the $50,000 ad buy is part of a $10 million RJC campaign to try to expand support for Trump in the Jewish community.
However, despite Trump’s pro-Israel agenda, the Jewish community overwhelmingly supports the Democratic Party and is expected to do the same in supporting the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, former US Vice President Joe Biden.