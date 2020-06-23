Tuesday, June 23rd | 1 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Day Schools Adapt to COVID-19

British Man Seized by Militant Group in Northwest Syria

Iran’s Rouhani Says National Currency’s Fall Is Temporary: TV

France ‘Will Not Tolerate’ Turkey’s Role in Libya, Macron Says

Israeli Tech Companies Should Treat South Africa as a Springboard to Whole Continent Says Trade Attaché

Will Israel’s Move Towards Sovereignty Harm Burgeoning Relations With Arab Gulf States?

Is Trump’s Visa Decree the End of the American Dream for Israeli Tech Workers?

Yemen’s Houthis Say They Launched Missile, Drone Attack on Riyadh

What is Israel’s Next Move as Turks and Saudis Duel Over Jerusalem?

Palestinian Editorial Invokes Past Terror Attacks to Warn Against Israeli Sovereignty Moves

June 23, 2020 9:07 am
0

Republican Jewish Coalition Launches $50,000 Ad Buy for Battleground States

avatar by JNS.org

US President Donald Trump speaks to the audience at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas on April 6, 2019. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Republican Jewish Coalition launched a $50,000 ad buy in battleground states on Sunday, pushing out a video celebrating how the US-Israel relationship has strengthened under US President Donald Trump.

The eight-minute documentary, called “Sunrise,” praises Trump for strengthening the US-Israel alliance to “a level never seen before” and for being “the most pro-Israel American president in history.”

It touts Trump’s pro-Israel achievements, including moving the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018; recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights in March 2019; withdrawing the United States in May 2018 from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal; cutting US assistance to the Palestinian Authority for the PA’s program of financially rewarding terrorists and their families; and eliminating Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike in Iraq earlier this year.

The RJC also released a 30-second trailer.

On Twitter, RJC Executive Director Matt Brooks said the $50,000 ad buy is part of a $10 million RJC campaign to try to expand support for Trump in the Jewish community.

However, despite Trump’s pro-Israel agenda, the Jewish community overwhelmingly supports the Democratic Party and is expected to do the same in supporting the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, former US Vice President Joe Biden.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.