UN Human Rights Council Repeatedly Condemns Israel at Resumed Session

The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) passed a series of resolutions condemning the State of Israel at its resumed 43rd session this week, with most of its members voting in favor.

The session — suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic — featured a debate on what is widely known as “Item 7,” the fixed agenda item which concentrates solely on Israel’s supposed wrongdoings. No other UN member state is subjected to similar treatment.

The UNHRC passed three resolutions against Israel on Monday. The first vote saw the Jewish state condemned for its presence in the “occupied” Golan Heights, which the UNHRC insists is Syrian territory. It was also the resolution that garnered most opposition, with 17 of the council’s 47 members voting against. The following two resolutions — condemning alleged Israeli abuses in the West Bank and in “occupied” East Jerusalem — passed with heavy majorities.

A total of five resolutions have been adopted on Israel at the resumed session, compared with one each for North Korea, Syria and Iran, and none at all for Venezuela or China.

Current members of the UNHRC include countries that practice the systemic abuse of human rights, among them Venezuela, Pakistan and Qatar.

The US withdrew from the council in 2018, citing the presence of human rights violators and the disproportionate attention paid to Israel as its main reasons.

When the council passed a resolution condemning racism and police brutality in the US last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo remarked that if the body was “serious about protecting human rights, there are plenty of legitimate needs for its attention, such as the systemic racial disparities in places like Cuba, China, and Iran.”