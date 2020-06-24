Israeli Gold Medal Paralympian Urges Public to Wear Masks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

An Israeli man who was paralyzed in a helicopter crash during the Second Lebanon War and later became an international wheelchair tennis star has launched a campaign to encourage the wearing of masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

To promote the initiative, Paralympic gold medalist Noam Gershony, along with ad maker Stephan Miller, created a video titled “#WearAMaskSaveALife.”

In the video, four disabled individuals — Jessica Cox, Beza Nebeva, Ziv Shilon and Carmel Yogev — are seen donning masks and sharing a joint message: “Don’t give us any excuses. If I can do it: If I can put on a mask — and I can put on a mask — so can you.”

Watch the video below: