June 24, 2020 3:18 pm
0

Israeli Gold Medal Paralympian Urges Public to Wear Masks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A woman wearing a mask is seen at Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

An Israeli man who was paralyzed in a helicopter crash during the Second Lebanon War and later became an international wheelchair tennis star has launched a campaign to encourage the wearing of masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

To promote the initiative, Paralympic gold medalist Noam Gershony, along with ad maker Stephan Miller, created a video titled “#WearAMaskSaveALife.”

In the video, four disabled individuals — Jessica Cox, Beza Nebeva, Ziv Shilon and Carmel Yogev — are seen donning masks and sharing a joint message: “Don’t give us any excuses. If I can do it: If I can put on a mask — and I can put on a mask — so can you.”

Watch the video below:

