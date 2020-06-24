Real Estate Mogul Mohamed Hadid Shares Anti-Israel Quote Falsely Attributed to Albert Einstein

Los Angeles real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid on Wednesday shared on social media an anti-Israel quote falsely attributed to the late legendary Jewish physicist Albert Einstein.

The 71-year-old Hadid, who is the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, posted on Instagram a photo of Einstein along with the following quote: “It would be my greatest sadness to see Zionists (Jews) do to Palestinian Arabs much of what Nazis did to Jews.”

In the photo’s caption, Hadid said about Einstein and the quote, “I would say ( He Was A Smart and a Wise Man) I hope few would listen and few can open there eyes. And few that can soften their Hearts and few can look into their own soul and few that can save lives and like my father and family opened there homes to the fleeing Jewish families from Hitler the Butcher. Open your hearts and eyes. Don’t let history Re write the ugly truth .. may God Bless Us all.”

There is no recorded evidence that the quote was ever said by Einstein, a Zionist who supported the establishment of the State of Israel.

An internet search shows the quote being wrongly attributed to him many times, and in each instance it is never mentioned where the quote originated.

In 2016, Honest Reporting Canada even prompted a news outlet to issue a correction retracting a letter writer’s attribution of the quote to Einstein.

In May, Hadid posted a photo on Instagram that linked Israel to police violence in the US. He later apologized for sharing the image.