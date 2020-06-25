Israel Reinstates Use of Spy Tech to Track Coronavirus Carriers

JNS.org – Israel’s government voted unanimously on Wednesday to resume the use of surveillance tools by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) to trace the movements of known coronavirus carriers, amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The use of the technology, designed to track cellular phones and ordinarily reserved for use in counterterrorism operations, has come under heavy criticism due to privacy concerns.

The government expressed the need to implement such a drastic measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus as the number of infections in Israel has skyrocketed in recent days, with over 530 new cases reported on Wednesday, giving rise to concerns that the country will need to reinstate lockdowns.

In an interview with Israel’s Kan news on Thursday, Health Ministry Director General Hezi Levy said, “There is an outbreak,” and called on the public to adhere to the ministry’s health guidelines.

Related coverage Israeli Startup Wishbox Is Redefining Hospitality for a Post-Coronavirus World CTech - The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic may have struck a major blow to the hospitality industry and made the idea of...