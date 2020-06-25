Kellyanne Conway Calls Out ‘Scare Tactics’ Used by Critics of Israel’s Sovereignty Plan

JNS.org – White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday criticized the “scare tactics” employed by critics of Israel’s plan to apply its sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and parts of Judea and Samaria.

Asked during a press conference outside the White House whether US President Donald Trump was concerned over the reaction of Arab countries or the Palestinians to the Israeli sovereignty move, Conway said, “The same thing was predicted [in the past]. That there would be mayhem and murder and death and destruction.”

When Trump pulled the United States out of the out of the Paris Climate Accords, “[Critics were saying,] ‘we’re all going to die the next day, we’re going to melt to death,’” she said. When the president moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem, she added, critics said “‘the Arab world was going to disappear.’ Thank God that wasn’t true.”

“There’s always this scare tactic, shock, the conscious tactic of all the bad that’s going to happen, and then it doesn’t happen,” she said, adding, “Thank God. We still mention Him in the White House.”

