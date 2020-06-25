Thursday, June 25th | 3 Tammuz 5780

White House Talks on Israeli Annexation Moves End Without Final Decision

June 25, 2020 12:14 pm
0

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Houses are seen in the Israeli settlement of Itamar, near Nablus, in the West Bank, June 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

Three days of White House meetings by aides to US President Donald Trump on whether to give Israel a green light to annex parts of the West Bank have ended without any final decision, US officials said on Thursday.

“There is as yet no final decision on the next steps for implementing the Trump plan,” one of the officials told Reuters, referring to the president’s Israeli-Palestinian peace blueprint that could provide a basis for Israel‘s annexation moves.

