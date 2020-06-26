Friday, June 26th | 4 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Book Tells Tale of Black US Soldiers Who Took in Jewish Holocaust Survivors After Liberating Nazi Camps

Israel’s National Soccer Team Coach Quits, Citing Impact of Coronavirus

Amid Surging Global Antisemitism, #IsraelFights4Humanity Campaign Highlights Jewish State’s Efforts Against Coronavirus

Top US Think Tank Urges Trump to Back Israeli Sovereignty Extension to Jordan Valley

Belgian Lawmakers Vote for ‘Countermeasures’ Against Israel in Event of West Bank Annexation

Actress Emmy Rossum Calls Out Antisemitism in Hollywood, Amid Latest Mel Gibson Controversy

BLM, Israel and the Dangers of Intersectionality

Palestinians and Others Are Promoting Murder: Why Doesn’t Anyone Care?

Korah and Moses: Not All Views and Histories Are Worth Venerating

Russia Quits UN System Aimed at Protecting Hospitals, Aid in Syria

June 26, 2020 1:24 pm
0

Israel’s National Soccer Team Coach Quits, Citing Impact of Coronavirus

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Coach Andreas Herzog giving instructions to Israel’s national team during a match against Albania. Photo: Reuters / Florion Goga.

The coach of Israel’s national soccer team has quit his position, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as the main reason for his departure.

“I am no longer willing to extend my contract because the coronavirus has simply destroyed a lot,” Andreas Herzog told Sky Sports Austria in an interview earlier this week. Herzog’s contract had been frozen for the last two months as world soccer shut down due to the pandemic.

The 51-year-old former Austrian international was appointed as the Israeli team’s coach in 2018. During his time as a player, Herzog was part of top German side Bayern Munich before ending his career with Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Galaxy.

Herzog came into his role in Israel with a mission to secure qualification for the Euro 2020 tournament — now postponed until 2021. Although the Israelis finished the group stage of the tournament in a disappointing fifth out of six places, the team could still secure qualification through a playoff against Scotland that is scheduled for October.

Related coverage

June 26, 2020 1:12 pm
0

Amid Surging Global Antisemitism, #IsraelFights4Humanity Campaign Highlights Jewish State’s Efforts Against Coronavirus

With antisemitism surging around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic, an activist group has launched an initiative to highlight Israel’s...

Herzog said that he had “enjoyed my time in Israel.”

Oren Hasson — chairman of the Israel Football Association (IFA) — stated that working with the Austrian had been a “pleasure,” paying tribute to his “professional skills and rare personality.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.