Friday, June 26th | 4 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Sets One-Day Record for COVID-19 Cases, Texas Pauses Reopening

US Imposes Sanctions on Companies Operating in Iran’s Metals Sector

Winona Ryder Urges Mel Gibson to ‘Accept Responsibility’ for His Behavior After He Denies Making Antisemitic ‘Oven Dodger’ Comment

Israel and UAE to Cooperate in Fight Against Coronavirus

Israeli Mossad Chief Meets With Jordan’s King to Discuss Annexation

Eldery French Jewish Woman Left Traumatized After ‘Antisemitic’ Assailants Hurl Block Into Her Paris Home

UK Labour Leader Axes Top Party Official for Sharing Article Promoting ‘Antisemitic Conspiracy Theory’

White House Talks on Israeli Annexation Moves End Without Final Decision

‘Annexation’ or Sovereignty?

Lawmakers in Europe Call on Israel to Ditch Annexation Plans

June 26, 2020 7:24 am
0

US Sets One-Day Record for COVID-19 Cases, Texas Pauses Reopening

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Waiters at a restaurant adjust social-distancing screens in an outdoor-seating area, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in New York City, June 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Lucas Jackson.

The governor of Texas temporarily halted the state’s reopening on Thursday as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations surged and the country set a new record for a one-day increase in cases.

Texas, which has been at the forefront of efforts to reopen devastated economies shut down in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, has seen one of the biggest jumps in new cases, reporting more than 6,000 in a single day on Monday.

“This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business,” Governor Greg Abbott, a two-term Republican, said in a statement.

Texas has also set record hospitalizations for 13 days in a row. Abbott has suspended elective surgeries in the Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio areas to free up hospital bed space.

Related coverage

June 25, 2020 4:08 pm
0

US Imposes Sanctions on Companies Operating in Iran’s Metals Sector

The United States on Thursday blacklisted four companies in Iran's metals sector, as well as one German and three Emirati subsidiaries...

Texas’ rising numbers are part of a nationwide resurgence in states that were spared the brunt of the initial outbreak or moved early to lift restrictions on residents and businesses.

Cases rose across the United States by at least 39,818 on Thursday, the largest one-day increase of the pandemic.

More than 36,000 new US cases were recorded on Wednesday, a few hundred shy of the record 36,426 on April 24.

Also reporting record rises in cases this week were Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Wyoming.

While some of the increased numbers of cases can be attributed to more testing, the percentage of positive results is also climbing.

The Trump administration has tried to soften nationwide concerns about the pandemic even as a dozen or so states see worrisome increases.

“We’re working aggressively with states and local leaders in this situation but it’s important for the American people to know this is a localized situation,” US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Fox News in an interview. “The counties that are in hotspots are 3% of American counties.”

Government experts believe more than 20 million Americans could have contracted the coronavirus, 10 times more than official counts, indicating many people without symptoms have or have had the disease, senior administration officials said.

People who have COVID-19 but show no symptoms are capable of spreading the disease, health experts say.

Pandemic shifts to south, west

The focus of the pandemic has moved to the US West and South, including more sparsely-populated rural areas, from the early epicenter around New York, where more than 31,000 deaths have been recorded, more than a quarter of the country’s total.

Oregon and Utah have also paused or slowed lifting the restrictions.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, declared a budget emergency due to the pandemic.

Nearly 5,350 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, fewer than Wednesday’s record of 7,149. But the number of Californians becoming very ill continued to rise, using about 34% of the available intensive care beds in the state, up from 29% on Wednesday.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Wednesday ordered travelers from eight mostly southern states, as well as tri-state residents returning from those areas, to self-quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that New York reached a new milestone as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell to 996, the first time since March 18 the number fell below 1,000.

Cuomo, a Democrat who has been sharply critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic, during an interview on CNN appeared to blame Trump and other Republicans for the surges in other states.

“You played politics with this virus and you lost,” Cuomo said on CNN.

Apple said on Thursday it would close 14 stores in Florida due to the rise in coronavirus cases, following an earlier round of re-closures in Texas, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Shares of Walt Disney fell 2% on Thursday after it delayed the reopening of California theme parks and resorts until it receives approval from state officials. Disney’s stock price made back much of that loss in later trading.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.