Iran Quds Force Chief Visits Syria, Warns of US, Israel 'Conspiracies'

June 27, 2020 1:58 pm
0

Iran Quds Force Chief Visits Syria, Warns of US, Israel ‘Conspiracies’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Gen. Esmail Qaani (center), appointed commander of the IRGC-Quds Force in jan. 2020, at a memorial for his predecessor, Gen. Qassem Solaimani, who was killed in a US air strike in the same month. Photo: Reuters/Abacapress.

The commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force visited eastern Syria in the past few days, and accused the United States and Israel of conspiring to support the Islamic State group, the semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

“Given that the existence of this group (Islamic State) is managed by the United States and the Zionist regime (Israel), we can be sure that the conspiracies of these two criminal regimes have not ended,” Tasnim quoted Esmail Qaani as saying in the Syrian town of Abu Kamal.

