Iran Quds Force Chief Visits Syria, Warns of US, Israel ‘Conspiracies’

The commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force visited eastern Syria in the past few days, and accused the United States and Israel of conspiring to support the Islamic State group, the semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

“Given that the existence of this group (Islamic State) is managed by the United States and the Zionist regime (Israel), we can be sure that the conspiracies of these two criminal regimes have not ended,” Tasnim quoted Esmail Qaani as saying in the Syrian town of Abu Kamal.