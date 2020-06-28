Sunday, June 28th | 6 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Security Expert Says Massive Explosion Near Tehran Was Result of Israeli Cyberattack

Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 10 Million

US Ambassador Appears on Lebanese TV Despite Court-Imposed Ban

US Sanctions, Coronavirus Make for Iran’s Toughest Year, Rouhani Says

Israel Continues to Weigh New Restrictions as Coronavirus Cases Rise

IDF Hits Hamas Targets After Two Rockets Are Launched at Israel From Gaza

Israeli Startup Ecosystem Ranks #6 in the World, According to New Report

Israeli Company Healthy.io Acquires Its American Competitor, Inui Health

Antisemitism Gets You Fired at Labour, but Hired by The New York Times

Explaining Israel’s Security Establishment

June 28, 2020 6:34 pm
0

Security Expert Says Massive Explosion Near Tehran Was Result of Israeli Cyberattack

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

An aerial map from 2004 showing Iran’s clandestine nuclear activities at the Parchin military complex near Tehran. Photo: isis-online.

A huge explosion that struck just outside Tehran last week was the result of an Israeli cyberattack, a US-based security expert said over the weekend.

The explosion occurred at the Khojir military site east of Tehran, which was used for weapons manufacturing. According to Reuters, it was also a nuclear weapons research facility in the past.

Theodore Karasik, a senior adviser at Gulf State Analytics, said, “Although military and defense industry accidents do occur in Iran, the consensus appears to be a cyberstrike by Israel against Iran.”

“The ongoing cyberwar between Iran and Israel is not new,” he said, noting an April cyberattack on Israel’s water system, widely attributed to Iran, followed by a much bigger retaliatory attack that temporarily shut down a major Iranian port.

“To be sure, the timing of the explosion is important given continued Iranian mischief in the region,” he added. “As these tensions will probably grow in the coming months, the tit-for-tat nature of cyberwar is part of a troubled security landscape.”

“The Khojir event is a continuation of the Stuxnet virus used 10 years ago to disrupt and deter Tehran’s military industry,” he said.

The explosion at Khojir took place in the early hours of Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Iranian Defense Ministry said the blast was caused by an explosion in an industrial gas tank in a civilian area of Parchin. According to Iranian government spokespeople the blast caused no casualties.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.