Sunday, June 28th | 6 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 10 Million

US Ambassador Appears on Lebanese TV Despite Court-Imposed Ban

US Sanctions, Coronavirus Make for Iran’s Toughest Year, Rouhani Says

Israel Continues to Weigh New Restrictions as Coronavirus Cases Rise

IDF Hits Hamas Targets After Two Rockets Are Launched at Israel From Gaza

Israeli Startup Ecosystem Ranks #6 in the World, According to New Report

Israeli Company Healthy.io Acquires Its American Competitor, Inui Health

Antisemitism Gets You Fired at Labour, but Hired by The New York Times

Explaining Israel’s Security Establishment

Iran’s Rulers (Still) Seek Nuclear Weapons

June 28, 2020 1:19 pm
0

US Ambassador Appears on Lebanese TV Despite Court-Imposed Ban

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun meets with US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, June 11, 2020. Photo: Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS.

Lebanese media broadcast interviews with the US ambassador on Sunday, ignoring a ruling by a judge who banned the diplomat from television for a year over remarks that criticized the powerful Shi’ite terrorist group Hezbollah, the main political force behind the Lebanese government.

In an interview with Saudi-owned AlHadath television on Friday, US ambassador Dorothy Shea said Hezbollah’s behavior was preventing Lebanon from properly dealing with a deep economic crisis.

A Shi’ite judge in the southern city of Tyre ruled on Saturday that Shea’s comments had incited sectarian strife, and banned broadcasting interviews with her for a year. State-owned National News Agency (NAA) said media that violate the ban would be fined $200,000.

But the government has repudiated the court ruling, while criticizing Shea over the remarks that prompted it.

Related coverage

June 27, 2020 1:58 pm
0

Iran Quds Force Chief Visits Syria, Warns of US, Israel ‘Conspiracies’

The commander of Iran's elite Quds Force visited eastern Syria in the past few days, and accused the United States...

Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad tweeted that while she understood the judge’s concerns about diplomats meddling in Lebanon’s internal affairs, “no one had the right to prevent the media from covering news, or to curb press freedoms.”

A Lebanese government official and a Western diplomatic source both said Shea had been summoned to the foreign ministry on Sunday. No further details were given.

In one of several media appearances on Sunday, Shea told broadcaster MTV that a senior government official had assured her the court did not have the authority to order the ban, and that the government would take steps to reverse it.

She described the ruling as a “really pathetic” attempt to silence the media, and said the government should focus more on implementing economic reforms.

“I would suggest that we all try to put this chapter behind us,” she said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.