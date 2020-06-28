Sunday, June 28th | 6 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 10 Million

US Ambassador Appears on Lebanese TV Despite Court-Imposed Ban

US Sanctions, Coronavirus Make for Iran’s Toughest Year, Rouhani Says

Israel Continues to Weigh New Restrictions as Coronavirus Cases Rise

IDF Hits Hamas Targets After Two Rockets Are Launched at Israel From Gaza

Israeli Startup Ecosystem Ranks #6 in the World, According to New Report

Israeli Company Healthy.io Acquires Its American Competitor, Inui Health

Antisemitism Gets You Fired at Labour, but Hired by The New York Times

Explaining Israel’s Security Establishment

Iran’s Rulers (Still) Seek Nuclear Weapons

June 28, 2020 1:12 pm
0

US Sanctions, Coronavirus Make for Iran’s Toughest Year, Rouhani Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Feb. 14 2019. Photo: Sergei Chirikov/File Photo.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that his country is experiencing its toughest year because of US sanctions coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis has exacerbated economic problems that worsened after US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 from Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions. On Monday, Iran’s rial currency fell to its lowest ever level against the US dollar.

“It’s been the most difficult year due to the enemy’s economic pressure and the pandemic,” Rouhani said in a televised speech.

“The economic pressure that began in 2018 has increased … and today it is the toughest pressure on our dear country.”

Related coverage

June 28, 2020 1:24 pm
0

Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 10 Million

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 10 million on Sunday according to a Reuters tally, marking a major milestone in the spread...

Iran has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus infections and deaths since restrictions to stem the spread of the pandemic were gradually lifted from mid-April. The death toll has recently topped 100 a day for the first time in two months.

Some 2,489 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 222,669, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state television. She said 144 people had died, bringing the total to 10,508.

Rouhani said wearing of masks will become mandatory for two weeks starting next Sunday in “gathering places” that are deemed “red spots.”

Senior officials have regularly warned that restrictions will be reimposed if health regulations such as social distancing to stem the surge in infections are not observed.

Iran launched a campaign on Saturday to motivate a reluctant public to use face masks.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.