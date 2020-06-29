Monday, June 29th | 7 Tammuz 5780

Credit Suisse Appoints New CEO for Business in Israel

June 29, 2020 10:14 am
Credit Suisse Appoints New CEO for Business in Israel

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch in Winterthur, Switzerland, Nov. 2, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Arnd Wiegmann.

Credit Suisse on Monday appointed Hila Goldenberg as chief executive officer of its business in Israel.

Goldenberg, who has worked in the Israeli wealth management market for almost 20 years, replaces Doron Averbuch, the bank said in a statement.

She joined Credit Suisse in February 2017 as head of the wealth management team in Tel Aviv and franchise leader for ultra-high-net-worth individuals in Israel. Prior to this, she held a similar position at UBS Israel and headed Citi Private Bank in Israel.

Credit Suisse Israel has been offering local clients services including wealth management, investment banking and asset management since 2007.

