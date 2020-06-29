Monday, June 29th | 7 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Fox Streaming Channel Criticized for Scheduling Live Broadcast of Speech by Louis Farrakhan

Israeli UN Envoy Urges Security Council to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

Iran Issues Warrant for Trump Over Killing of Top General Soleimani

Petah Tikva’s ‘Trump Square’ Vandalized With Red Dye in Anti-Annexation Protest

‘I Love Nazis and Gas Ovens, Not You,’ Head of Belgian Group Combating Antisemitism Is Told

Lebanese Security Forces Investigating Explosion Near Hariri Convoy This Month

Credit Suisse Appoints New CEO for Business in Israel

Trump Denies Being Told About Russian Bounties to Kill US Troops in Afghanistan

New York Federal Judge Blocks COVID Restrictions on Prayer, Religious Gatherings

Netanyahu: Applying Israeli Law in Judea and Samaria Will Advance Peace

June 29, 2020 9:50 am
0

Israel Suspends License of Channel Spreading ‘Gospel of Jesus Christ’

avatar by JNS.org

A screenshot from GOD TV’s website. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Evangelical Christian TV channel “Shelanu” was given notice on Sunday by Israel’s Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Council (CCSB) that it has seven days to cease its broadcasting in Israel for having misrepresented its real mission to proselytize Jews.

CCSB Chairman Asher Bitton released a public statement on Monday, announcing the decision to suspend the Hebrew-language channel, a subsidiary of the international network GOD TV.

“The channel is directed at Jews with Christian content, in contrast to the original broadcast request, which stated it was aimed at Christians,” he said.

“Shelanu” began broadcasting in Israel in April, after signing a seven-year deal with the HOT cable company. Following its launch, members of the public complained about its missionary content.

A statement made by GOD TV President and CEO Ward Simpson at the time seemed to confirm the complaint. “GOD TV has been given permission by the Israeli government to broadcast the Gospel of Jesus Christ, Yeshua, the Messiah, on cable television in the Hebrew language,” he announced upon the channel’s launching.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.