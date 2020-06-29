Israel Suspends License of Channel Spreading ‘Gospel of Jesus Christ’

JNS.org – Evangelical Christian TV channel “Shelanu” was given notice on Sunday by Israel’s Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Council (CCSB) that it has seven days to cease its broadcasting in Israel for having misrepresented its real mission to proselytize Jews.

CCSB Chairman Asher Bitton released a public statement on Monday, announcing the decision to suspend the Hebrew-language channel, a subsidiary of the international network GOD TV.

“The channel is directed at Jews with Christian content, in contrast to the original broadcast request, which stated it was aimed at Christians,” he said.

“Shelanu” began broadcasting in Israel in April, after signing a seven-year deal with the HOT cable company. Following its launch, members of the public complained about its missionary content.