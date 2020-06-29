Monday, June 29th | 7 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Fox Streaming Channel Criticized for Scheduling Live Broadcast of Speech by Louis Farrakhan

Israeli UN Envoy Urges Security Council to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

Iran Issues Warrant for Trump Over Killing of Top General Soleimani

Petah Tikva’s ‘Trump Square’ Vandalized With Red Dye in Anti-Annexation Protest

‘I Love Nazis and Gas Ovens, Not You,’ Head of Belgian Group Combating Antisemitism Is Told

Lebanese Security Forces Investigating Explosion Near Hariri Convoy This Month

Credit Suisse Appoints New CEO for Business in Israel

Trump Denies Being Told About Russian Bounties to Kill US Troops in Afghanistan

New York Federal Judge Blocks COVID Restrictions on Prayer, Religious Gatherings

Netanyahu: Applying Israeli Law in Judea and Samaria Will Advance Peace

June 29, 2020 2:06 pm
0

New Fox Streaming Channel Criticized for Scheduling Live Broadcast of Speech by Louis Farrakhan

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan speaking in Detroit, Mi. February 2017. Photo: Reuters / Rebecca Cook.

A new Fox Broadcasting Company streaming channel is being criticized for scheduling a live feed of an address by antisemitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Fox Soul — which is geared toward African Americans — advertised the July 4 speech under the title “The Criterion: The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan Speaks Live,” but had removed the ad from Twitter as of Monday.

It was not immediately clear if the removal of the ad indicated that the event had been canceled.

Farrakhan — long noted for his hatred of Jews — is a black supremacist who considers all non-black races inferior. He has referred to Jews as “the synagogue of Satan” and “termites.”

The Simon Wiesenthal Center had called on Fox to cancel the broadcast, recalling, “Since the 1980s, Louis Farrakhan has denigrated the Jewish people, Judaism, and the Jewish State, members of the LGBT community, the United States of America, and entertainment leaders from Hollywood.”

It called Farrakhan “a demagogue and divider at a time when all Americans need to hear messages of unity and hope.”

“We urge Fox Television Network to cancel the speech by a person who has spent his adult life spitting on everything July 4th stands for,” they concluded.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper also weighed in, tweeting, “Farrakhan is a vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist. Why is a Fox channel airing his propaganda?”

A request to Fox for a comment was unanswered by press time.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.