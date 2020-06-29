New Fox Streaming Channel Criticized for Scheduling Live Broadcast of Speech by Louis Farrakhan

A new Fox Broadcasting Company streaming channel is being criticized for scheduling a live feed of an address by antisemitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Fox Soul — which is geared toward African Americans — advertised the July 4 speech under the title “The Criterion: The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan Speaks Live,” but had removed the ad from Twitter as of Monday.

It was not immediately clear if the removal of the ad indicated that the event had been canceled.

Farrakhan — long noted for his hatred of Jews — is a black supremacist who considers all non-black races inferior. He has referred to Jews as “the synagogue of Satan” and “termites.”

The Simon Wiesenthal Center had called on Fox to cancel the broadcast, recalling, “Since the 1980s, Louis Farrakhan has denigrated the Jewish people, Judaism, and the Jewish State, members of the LGBT community, the United States of America, and entertainment leaders from Hollywood.”

It called Farrakhan “a demagogue and divider at a time when all Americans need to hear messages of unity and hope.”

“We urge Fox Television Network to cancel the speech by a person who has spent his adult life spitting on everything July 4th stands for,” they concluded.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper also weighed in, tweeting, “Farrakhan is a vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist. Why is a Fox channel airing his propaganda?”

A request to Fox for a comment was unanswered by press time.