Monday, June 29th | 7 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘I Don’t Want Labour and Antisemitism in Same Sentence Ever Again,’ Starmer Says

Sacha Baron Cohen Pranks US Far-Right Rally, Leading Antisemitic Sing-Along in Disguise

Amid Rising Antisemitism in Europe, Many Victims Still Reluctant to Report Ordeals, EU Coordinator Says

Protesters at Anti-Annexation Rally in Brussels Shout Antisemitic Slogans

New Fox Streaming Channel Scraps Scheduled Live Broadcast of Speech by Louis Farrakhan Following Outcry

Israeli UN Envoy Urges Security Council to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

Iran Issues Warrant for Trump Over Killing of Top General Soleimani

Petah Tikva’s ‘Trump Square’ Vandalized With Red Dye in Anti-Annexation Protest

‘I Love Nazis and Gas Ovens, Not You,’ Head of Belgian Group Combating Antisemitism Is Told

Lebanese Security Forces Investigating Explosion Near Hariri Convoy This Month

June 29, 2020 4:24 pm
0

Sacha Baron Cohen Pranks US Far-Right Rally, Leading Antisemitic Sing-Along in Disguise

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher. Photo: Adriana M. Barraza / WENN.com.

British actor Sacha Baron Cohen went incognito and crashed a right-wing militia event in Olympia, Washington, on Saturday, getting the crowd to sing with him a racist and antisemitic song.

Dressed in overalls and a fake beard, the Jewish “Who is America?” star took the stage at the “March for Our Rights 3″ rally, held at Olympia’s Heritage Park, changed his voice and began singing a song that referenced former US President Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the World Health Organization (WHO).

He sang about George Soros, the billionaire Jewish philanthropist, “CNN, they spread fake news, they controlled by you-know-whos — George Soros and his nasty friends.”

The song’s lyrics also included “Dr. Fauci, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu,” according to video posted on social media, which also showed some members of the crowd singing along.

Baron Cohen further sang, “Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? Lock her up like we used to do…. What are we gonna do with the WHO, we’re gonna inject them with the Wuhan flu? Or chop ’em up like the Saudis do.”

The rally was organized by the group Washington Three Percent, a far-right militia group.

Matt Marshall, a founder of the group, wrote on Facebook that Baron Cohen pretended to be the leader of a band that last minute wanted to co-sponsor the rally. He claimed the actor’s security team blocked attempts by rally organizers to pull him off the stage or stop the music once the lyrics turned racist. Organizers eventually stormed the stage and unplugged the microphone. Baron Cohen and his security team then fled to a staged ambulance and drove away.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.