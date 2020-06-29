Sacha Baron Cohen Pranks US Far-Right Rally, Leading Antisemitic Sing-Along in Disguise

British actor Sacha Baron Cohen went incognito and crashed a right-wing militia event in Olympia, Washington, on Saturday, getting the crowd to sing with him a racist and antisemitic song.

Dressed in overalls and a fake beard, the Jewish “Who is America?” star took the stage at the “March for Our Rights 3″ rally, held at Olympia’s Heritage Park, changed his voice and began singing a song that referenced former US President Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the World Health Organization (WHO).

He sang about George Soros, the billionaire Jewish philanthropist, “CNN, they spread fake news, they controlled by you-know-whos — George Soros and his nasty friends.”

The song’s lyrics also included “Dr. Fauci, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu,” according to video posted on social media, which also showed some members of the crowd singing along.

Baron Cohen further sang, “Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? Lock her up like we used to do…. What are we gonna do with the WHO, we’re gonna inject them with the Wuhan flu? Or chop ’em up like the Saudis do.”