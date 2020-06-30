Tuesday, June 30th | 9 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Supreme Court Rules Montana’s Exclusion of Religious Schools From State Scholarship Program as Unconstitutional

‘Antisemitic’ Poster Placed by ‘Pro-Israel’ Activist in Toronto Removed Following Protest

Israeli AI Company Partners With Medical Service to Provide Better Cancer Screening for UK NHS Patients

‘We Can’t Afford to Wait’: Israel’s Netanyahu Urges Immediate ‘Snapback’ Sanctions on Iran

Jewish Comedic Legend, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Creator Carl Reiner Remembered by Hollywood as ‘Mensch’

Pompeo Pushes UN Security Council to Extend Arms Embargo on Iran

Now Is Time to Double Down on Israel-Diaspora Relations for Young Jews

As Anxiety Deepens, Is There Room for Optimism?

Why Palestinian Terror Continues Amid a Pandemic

Palestinian Authority’s Recklessness Will Cost Palestinian Lives

June 30, 2020 2:54 pm
0

‘Antisemitic’ Poster Placed by ‘Pro-Israel’ Activist in Toronto Removed Following Protest

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The ‘antisemitic’ poster affixed to a sign in Toronto’s north end. Photo: FSWC.

A Canadian Jewish advocacy group has successfully demanded the removal of a poster affixed to an advertising board in the north end of  Toronto that referred to Jews as”occupiers” while promoting a website named “Israel Truth Week.”

The poster — declaring that “Jews are owners! Occupiers!” — was reported to the Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC) over the weekend.

The company that owns the board confirmed that the poster was removed on Monday, the FSWC said in a statement.

“This is a very disgusting effort to promote age-old antisemitic canards that Jews exert nefarious economic control and are occupiers and usurpers,” Rabbi Meyer May — executive director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center — said. “The sign is located in an area with many Jewish residents, and surely many Jewish passersby noticed the sign and were horrified and threatened by its hateful message.”

Related coverage

June 30, 2020 3:18 pm
0

Supreme Court Rules Montana’s Exclusion of Religious Schools From State Scholarship Program as Unconstitutional

JNS.org – The US Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Montana’s exclusion of religious schools, including Jewish ones, from a...

However, despite the aggressive tone of the poster’s wording, it was placed not by an antisemitic or anti-Zionist group, but by an individual who described himself as a “pro-Israel” activist dedicated to pointing out that Jews in Israel should be seen as “owners,” rather than as “occupiers.”

The activist, Mark Vandermaas, has stated on his LinkedIn page that his mission was to “train Zionist freedom fighters to liberate Israel from the fake ‘occupation’ narrative.”

Vandermaas said that he “started Israel Truth Week in 2012 after Jewish students were intimidated at Western University in London, Canada while campus police watched.”

He claimed to have “personally trained over 650 Zionists and Jewish students on how to use Israel’s land title deed — the Mandate For Palestine — to destroy the false ‘occupation’ narrative.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.