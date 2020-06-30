Democrats Circulate Letter That Proposes Cutting US Assistance to Israel Over Sovereignty Plans

JNS.org – Four Democratic members of the US House of Representatives have been circulating a letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, threatening the conditioning or even cutting off of US assistance to Israel if the Jewish state goes ahead with its plans to apply sovereignty to parts of the West Bank in what many have said would be an annexation of the area, also known as Judea and Samaria.

The letter has been issued by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Betty McCollum (D-Minn.).

In the letter, the progressive members of Congress, citing unspecified “leading human rights experts,” warn that “annexing parts of the West Bank will perpetuate and entrench human rights violations against Palestinians including limitations on freedom of movement, mass expropriation of privately-owned Palestinian land, further expansion of illegal settlements, continued demolitions of Palestinian homes, and a loss of Palestinian control over their natural resources.”

The letter accuses Israel of “paving the path toward an apartheid system” since it won’t grant citizenship to Palestinians living in annexed territory,” despite the Palestinians being under the control of the Palestinian Authority, known for corruption, human-rights abuses and supporting terrorism against Israelis.

Related coverage Supreme Court Rules Montana’s Exclusion of Religious Schools From State Scholarship Program as Unconstitutional JNS.org – The US Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Montana’s exclusion of religious schools, including Jewish ones, from a...