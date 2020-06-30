US’s Pompeo to Address UN Security Council on Tuesday on Iran Arms Embargo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday on the expiration of a UN arms embargo on Iran, the US State Department said on Monday.

The United States is pushing the 15-member UN Security Council to indefinitely extend an arms embargo on Iran, which is currently set to end in October under Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The UN Security Council will decide on the matter and veto-powers Russia and China have signaled they oppose reimposing the ban.