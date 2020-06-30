Tuesday, June 30th | 8 Tammuz 5780

June 30, 2020 8:26 am
US’s Pompeo to Address UN Security Council on Tuesday on Iran Arms Embargo

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference, in Washington, DC, June 24, 2020. Photo: Mangel Ngan / Pool via Reuters.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday on the expiration of a UN arms embargo on Iran, the US State Department said on Monday.

The United States is pushing the 15-member UN Security Council to indefinitely extend an arms embargo on Iran, which is currently set to end in October under Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The UN Security Council will decide on the matter and veto-powers Russia and China have signaled they oppose reimposing the ban.

