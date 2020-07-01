Wednesday, July 1st | 9 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

On July 1 Target Date, Israel Signals Delay in Potential West Bank Annexation Move

Parents of Jerusalem Terror Victim Launch Petition Demanding Jordan Extradite Bombing Mastermind

Top Jewish Group Urges Action Against Genocide on 25th Anniversary of Horrific Massacre in Bosnia

Top Israeli Scientist Fears Country Has Lost Control of Coronavirus Pandemic

Two Songs From Virtual Passover ‘Saturday Night Seder’ Released to Raise Money for Jewish Social Justice Group

Oklahoma Man With Nazi Fixation Arrested After Shooting Woman Who Attempted Removal of Swastika Flag

Israeli Advertisers Are Not Quick to Jump on the Facebook Boycotting Wagon

Iran Sentences Former Journalist to Death for Fueling Unrest

Dozens of Israeli Cities Face New COVID-19 Lockdowns

Deputy Antisemitism Envoy: Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories a Modern-Day Blood Libel

July 1, 2020 2:08 pm
0

On July 1 Target Date, Israel Signals Delay in Potential West Bank Annexation Move

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Houses are seen in the Israeli settlement of Itamar, near Nablus, in the West Bank, June 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

Israeli annexation in the West Bank might be weeks away, a government minister said on Wednesday, as a start date for cabinet discussions on the potential move slipped by in the absence of a green light from the US.

Israeli leaders had decided in May that cabinet and parliamentary deliberations on extending sovereignty to West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley, in coordination with the Trump administration, could begin as of July 1.

But with no agreement with Washington yet on the modalities of the move under a peace proposal announced by President Donald Trump in January, and talks with the White House still under way, no cabinet session was scheduled for Wednesday.

“I think that it will happen in the coming weeks or months, but I am not versed in the details,” Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, said about annexation on Israel Radio.

An aide to Netanyahu said talks with Washington — Israel‘s main ally — were continuing and that the prime minister had consulted Israeli defense officials on Wednesday, with more discussions to be held “in the coming days.”

Palestinian leaders, the United Nations, European powers and Arab countries have denounced any unilateral territorial steps planned by Israel and consider settlements it has built on land captured in the 1967 Six-Day War as illegal.

Israel disputes this, citing biblical, historical and political roots in the West Bank.

Focal point

Netanyahu has made annexation a focal point of his fifth term in office in what some critics see as an attempt by the right-wing leader to deflect attention from his corruption trial, which began in May, and enhance a political legacy.

He has denied charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

A lengthy delay or scaling down of annexation would be politically embarrassing for Netanyahu, who has often hailed the “historic opportunity” for Israel provided by the Trump plan.

Trump’s blueprint — which he says is intended to help bring peace between Israel and the Palestinians — also calls for creation of a Palestinian state, but with Israel sovereignty over 30% of the West Bank. The Palestinians have rejected the plan.

In an editorial in Israel‘s largest-selling newspaper on Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for any annexation plans to be scrapped.

France’s foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, told the French parliament that “an annexation decision could not be left without consequences.”

He said Paris was “examining different options at a national level and also in coordination with our main European partners.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.