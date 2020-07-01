Wednesday, July 1st | 9 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Oklahoma Man With Nazi Fixation Arrested After Shooting Woman Who Attempted Removal of Swastika Flag

Israeli Advertisers Are Not Quick to Jump on the Facebook Boycotting Wagon

Iran Sentences Former Journalist to Death for Fueling Unrest

Dozens of Israeli Cities Face New COVID-19 Lockdowns

Deputy Antisemitism Envoy: Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories a Modern-Day Blood Libel

‘Country Over Party’: Hundreds of George W. Bush Administration Officials to Back Biden, Group Says

COVID-19 Committee Chair: Israel Doing More Than PA to Help Palestinians

State Department: ‘There Must be Justice’ for Slain Jewish Journalist Daniel Pearl

Texas Prosecutor Resigns After Sharing Facebook Post Linking Protesters to Nazis

Excavations in Jerusalem Dredge Up a Seal Impression From After First Temple

July 1, 2020 9:37 am
0

Texas Prosecutor Resigns After Sharing Facebook Post Linking Protesters to Nazis

avatar by JNS.org

Kaylynn Williford. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – A prosecutor in Harris County, Texas, resigned on Monday after being censured for sharing a Facebook post that compared protesters calling for improved race relations to Nazis who “tore down statues,” “banned free speech,” “blamed economic hardships on one group of people” and “instituted gun control.”

The post wasn’t written by Kaylynn Williford; it was from a pro-Trump Facebook group critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.

It includes a black-and-white photo of wedding rings and a caption, “Wedding bands that were removed from Holocaust victims, prior to being executed, 1945. Each ring represents a destroyed family. Never forget, Nazis tore down statues. Banned free speech. Blamed economic hardships on one group of people. Instituted gun control. Sound familiar?”

Williford told The New York Times that in sharing the post on Thursday, she wasn’t trying to compare Black Lives Matter demonstrators to Nazis during World War II.

Related coverage

July 1, 2020 11:26 am
0

Oklahoma Man With Nazi Fixation Arrested After Shooting Woman Who Attempted Removal of Swastika Flag

An Oklahoma man with a penchant for flying swastika flags and wearing Nazi uniforms remained in police custody on Wednesday,...

“What I interpreted as a post that promoted tolerance was taken in a completely different manner,” she said.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office, Dane Schiller, said “it was inappropriate. We took action, and the employee resigned.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.