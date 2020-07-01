Texas Prosecutor Resigns After Sharing Facebook Post Linking Protesters to Nazis

JNS.org – A prosecutor in Harris County, Texas, resigned on Monday after being censured for sharing a Facebook post that compared protesters calling for improved race relations to Nazis who “tore down statues,” “banned free speech,” “blamed economic hardships on one group of people” and “instituted gun control.”

The post wasn’t written by Kaylynn Williford; it was from a pro-Trump Facebook group critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.

It includes a black-and-white photo of wedding rings and a caption, “Wedding bands that were removed from Holocaust victims, prior to being executed, 1945. Each ring represents a destroyed family. Never forget, Nazis tore down statues. Banned free speech. Blamed economic hardships on one group of people. Instituted gun control. Sound familiar?”

Williford told The New York Times that in sharing the post on Thursday, she wasn’t trying to compare Black Lives Matter demonstrators to Nazis during World War II.

“What I interpreted as a post that promoted tolerance was taken in a completely different manner,” she said.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office, Dane Schiller, said “it was inappropriate. We took action, and the employee resigned.”