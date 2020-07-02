Thursday, July 2nd | 10 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Family of Biracial Jewish Woman Set Alight in Wisconsin Prays for Healing

Cyberattack Confirmed as Cause of Disruption of Israel Philharmonic Online Gala

Pro-Palestinian ‘Day of Rage’ Protest Caravan Targets Jewish Sites in San Diego

Israeli Actress Shira Haas Says Season 3 ‘Shtisel’ Script Brought Her to Tears

Antisemitic Acts in California Rose 12% in 2019 Amid Overall Hate Crime Decline, Official Statistics Show

‘Middle-Class’ and ‘Everyday’: New Survey Exposes Alarming Nature of Antisemitism in Switzerland

Software Giant Amdocs Layoffs Are Only the First Wave of COVID-19 Storm

Russians Grant Putin Right to Extend His Rule Until 2036 in Landslide Vote

Biden and Allies Collect More Cash Than Trump for Second Straight Month

Saudi-Led Coalition Starts Military Operation Against Yemen’s Houthis

July 2, 2020 1:28 pm
0

Family of Biracial Jewish Woman Set Alight in Wisconsin Prays for Healing

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Althea Bernstein, in a photo distributed by her family.

Relatives of a biracial Jewish woman from Wisconsin who was set alight by four white men in an attack last week expressed gratitude on Thursday for the outpouring of support from the general public.

18-year-old Althea Bernstein from Madison told police that she had been sitting in a car alongside a local protest against racism when the four men approached her, sprayed her with lighter fluid and then set her on fire. Bernstein suffered third-degree burns in the attack and is presently recovering from her injuries.

Thursday’s statement from Bernstein’s family members said they were “still asking for privacy at this time so that Althea may focus on healing.”

The statement continued: “We ask for your continued prayers and positive thoughts not only for Althea’s healing, but for the healing of the collective wounds of our society whose history of ongoing racial inequity has come to the forefront in recent years.”

Related coverage

July 2, 2020 12:26 pm
0

Pro-Palestinian ‘Day of Rage’ Protest Caravan Targets Jewish Sites in San Diego

A pro-Palestinian “Day of Rage” protest against potential West Bank annexation on Wednesday in San Diego targeted Jewish sites unaffiliated...

Earlier this week, Jewish groups announced a $5,000 reward for information that led to the arrest of the perpetrators of the attack. Police in Madison are treating the incident as a hate crime.

The Center for Combating Antisemitism — a division of the nonprofit organization StandWithUs — in conjunction with the Mizel Family Foundation, is offering the reward.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.