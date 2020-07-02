Thursday, July 2nd | 10 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

DC Protesters Trying to Link Black Lives Matter to Palestinians Chant, ‘Israel, We Know You, You Murder Children Too’

Family of Biracial Jewish Woman Set Alight in Wisconsin Prays for Healing

Cyberattack Confirmed as Cause of Disruption of Israel Philharmonic Online Gala

Pro-Palestinian ‘Day of Rage’ Protest Caravan Targets Jewish Sites in San Diego

Israeli Actress Shira Haas Says Season 3 ‘Shtisel’ Script Brought Her to Tears

Antisemitic Acts in California Rose 12% in 2019 Amid Overall Hate Crime Decline, Official Statistics Show

‘Middle-Class’ and ‘Everyday’: New Survey Exposes Alarming Nature of Antisemitism in Switzerland

Software Giant Amdocs Layoffs Are Only the First Wave of COVID-19 Storm

Russians Grant Putin Right to Extend His Rule Until 2036 in Landslide Vote

Biden and Allies Collect More Cash Than Trump for Second Straight Month

July 2, 2020 9:47 am
0

Israel Set to Formalize Appointment of Gilad Erdan as New UN, US Ambassador

avatar by JNS.org

Israel’s former Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan at a press conference for the foreign media in Bnei Brak, Israel, on Feb. 3, 2019. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – The Israeli government is set to formalize the appointment of outgoing Regional Cooperation Minister and previous Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan as the country’s next ambassador to the United Nations. The appointment is expected to be confirmed during Sunday’s weekly Cabinet meeting.

Erdan is replacing Israel’s current UN envoy, Danny Danon, who has served in the role since 2015. He will hold the position for three years, with an option of a one-year extension at the discretion of the foreign minister, Gabi Ashenazi.

A government notice circulated on Thursday stated that Erdan also will become Israel’s ambassador to the United States on Jan. 22, 2021—replacing Ron Dermer, who has served in the role since 2013. Erdan will remain in that position for 11 months, during which time he will assume both ambassadorial roles simultaneously.

The short length of latter tenure is in accordance with the coalition agreement signed at the end of April between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party and Blue and White, headed by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who will assume the role of prime minister in late 2021. At that time, Gantz will be at liberty to appoint an ambassador to Washington of his own choosing.

Related coverage

July 2, 2020 1:14 pm
0

Cyberattack Confirmed as Cause of Disruption of Israel Philharmonic Online Gala

The disruption of an Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) virtual gala last weekend was caused by a cyberattack, it was confirmed...

The only other Israeli figure to have filled both ambassadorial roles at once was the late diplomat Abba Eban, who served as a dual envoy from 1950 until 1959.

Upon accepting the double appointment in May, Erdan said: “I am proud and excited at the privilege to struggle for our reputation in the international arena and to defend Israel in the challenges ahead in the coming years.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.