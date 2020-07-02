Thursday, July 2nd | 10 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Software Giant Amdocs Layoffs Are Only the First Wave of COVID-19 Storm

Russians Grant Putin Right to Extend His Rule Until 2036 in Landslide Vote

Biden and Allies Collect More Cash Than Trump for Second Straight Month

Saudi-Led Coalition Starts Military Operation Against Yemen’s Houthis

Former US Mideast Negotiator: World Mired in Past on Solving Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Israel Heading to Elections If Annual Budget Isn’t Approved, Says Finance Minister

Israel Set to Formalize Appointment of Gilad Erdan as New UN, US Ambassador

Israel, Palestinians Declare New Lockdowns as COVID-19 Numbers Continue to Rise

El Al Ceases All Flights in Wake of Rising Coronavirus Cases

Reopenings Stall as US Records Nearly 50,000 Cases of COVID-19 in Single Day

July 2, 2020 7:54 am
0

Vatican Summons US, Israeli Envoys Over West Bank Annexation Moves

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin addresses the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, at UN headquarters in New York City, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Brendan McDermid / File.

The Vatican, in a highly unusual move, summoned both the US and Israeli ambassadors to express the Holy See’s concern about Israel’s moves to extend its sovereignty to settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank.

A Vatican statement on Wednesday said meetings with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, and US Ambassador Callista Gingrich and Israeli Ambassador Oren David, took place on Tuesday.

A senior diplomatic source told Reuters that Parolin met the two envoys separately, a detail which was not clear in the Vatican statement.

It said Parolin, the Vatican’s top diplomat, expressed “the concern of the Holy See regarding possible unilateral actions that may further jeopardize the search for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, as well as the delicate situation in the Middle East.”

Related coverage

July 2, 2020 10:28 am
0

Russians Grant Putin Right to Extend His Rule Until 2036 in Landslide Vote

Russians opened the door to Vladimir Putin staying in power until 2036 by voting overwhelmingly for constitutional changes that will...

Israeli leaders decided in May that cabinet and parliamentary deliberations on extending Israeli sovereignty to West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley, in coordination with Washington, could begin as of July 1.

But with no agreement with Washington yet on the modalities of the move under a peace proposal announced by US President Donald Trump in January, and talks with the White House still underway, no cabinet session was scheduled for Wednesday.

The Vatican statement reiterated its position in support of a two-state solution, saying “Israel and the State of Palestine have the right to exist and to live in peace and security, within internationally-recognized borders.”

The Vatican appealed to Israelis and Palestinians to do everything possible to reopen the process of direct negotiations on the basis of UN resolutions.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.