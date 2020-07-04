Saturday, July 4th | 12 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Fire Breaks Out at Iranian Power Plant, Latest in Series of Incidents

Egypt Sets Date for Senate Elections in August

Seven US States Post Record COVID Cases, Curfew Ordered in Miami

University of Texas Repudiates Ex-Professor Who Called for Israel to Be Bombed ‘Until the Sand Turns to Glass’

Why Jordan Shields Terrorist Ahlam Tamimi From Extradition to US

Iran Threatens Retaliation After What It Calls Possible Cyberattack on Nuclear Site

Many Americans’ July 4 Celebrations Go Virtual as COVID-19 Cases Surge

US Jews Will Continue to Help Build a ‘More Just Society,’ Top Group Says in July Fourth Message

Son Pays Poetic Tribute to Jewish Literary Giant Elie Wiesel on Anniversary of Death

Toronto Restaurant Tells Customers, ‘Zionists Not Welcome’

July 4, 2020 2:40 pm
0

Fire Breaks Out at Iranian Power Plant, Latest in Series of Incidents

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a meeting, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Tehran, Iran, April 5, 2020. Photo: Official Presidential website/Handout via REUTERS.

A fire broke out at a power station in southwestern Iran on Saturday, Iranian media reported, the latest in a string of fires and explosions, some of which have hit sensitive sites.

The blaze, which affected a transformer in the power station in the city of Ahvaz, was put out by fire fighters and electricity was restored after partial outages, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, a spokesman for state-run power company TAVANIR, told the semi-official news agency Tasnim.

There have been several other incidents at facilities across the country recently.

A chlorine gas leak occurred at a unit of the Karoon petrochemicals plant near the port of Bandar Imam Khomeini on the Gulf on Saturday, injuring dozens, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported.

“In this incident, 70 members of the personnel who were near the unit suffered slight injuries (due to chlorine inhalation) and were taken to a hospital with the help of rescue workers,” the plant’s spokesman, Massoud Shabanlou, told ILNA, adding that all but two had been released.

On Thursday, a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility but officials said operations were not affected.

A former official suggested the incident could have been an attempt to sabotage work at the plant, which has been involved in activities that breach an international nuclear deal.

On Tuesday, 19 people were killed in an explosion at a medical clinic in the north of the capital Tehran, which an official said was caused by a gas leak.

On June 26, an explosion occurred east of Tehran near the Parchin military and weapons development base that the authorities said was caused by a leak in a gas storage facility in an area outside the base.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.