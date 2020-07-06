Monday, July 6th | 14 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Bedouins Pay Tribute to Jewish Man Who Lost Life Saving Mother and Three Children at Southern Israeli Lake

New Poll Shows Uncertainty Among Israelis on West Bank Annexation

Netflix Airs Anne Frank Documentary That Also Features Stories of Holocaust Survivors

Kansas Newspaper Publisher Apologizes for Posting Cartoon Comparing Coronavirus Regulations to Holocaust

German Prosecutors Call for Three-Year Jail Sentence for Ex-Nazi Death Camp Guard

Lebanon’s Top Christian Clerics Blast Politicians, as Hunger, Hardship Bite

Iran’s Hardline Lawmakers Move to Summon Rouhani – Tasnim

As Coronavirus Cases Surge, Israeli Cabinet Approves Sweeping New Restrictions

Israel Feels Exposed as US Drops Satellite-Imaging Cap

Mossad Head’s Tenure Extended by Six Months Due to ‘Security Challenges’

July 6, 2020 11:24 am
0

Lebanon’s Top Christian Clerics Blast Politicians, as Hunger, Hardship Bite

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A man searches through a garbage bin in Beirut, Lebanon, June 30, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Azakir / File.

Lebanon’s Christian authorities slammed politicians on Sunday for failing to remedy an economic meltdown that has left many poor, piling pressure on the country’s leaders as it spirals deeper into crisis.

In a sermon, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, the top Christian cleric, accused politicians of thinking only of their own vested interests and urged the president to take action.

“It appears politicians want to hide their responsibility in emptying the treasury and not enact any reforms,” he said.

Hopes of salvation through an IMF deal have retreated, with the government unwilling or unable to enact reforms, hamstrung by the conflicting agendas of sectarian leaders who don’t want to yield power or privileges.

Related coverage

July 6, 2020 10:54 am
0

Iran’s Hardline Lawmakers Move to Summon Rouhani – Tasnim

Iran's hardline lawmakers plan to summon the president for questioning, a move that could ultimately lead to impeachment, media reported...

The crisis, which has decimated the local currency and raised fears of mass hunger, is seen as the biggest threat to Lebanon’s stability since its 1975-1990 civil war.

“Political officials…do not have the courage nor the freedom to meet and find ways out of the suffering,” Rai said. He warned this was depriving the country of help it needs from foreign donors.

Economic woes, rooted in state waste and corruption, came to the fore last year after capital inflows slowed and protests erupted against leaders in power since the war.

Lebanon’s sectarian political system parcels out state posts based on religious sect, with the presidency reserved for a Maronite Christian.

The largest Christian bloc, President Michel Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement, is close to the Iran-backed Shi’ite Hezbollah movement. Both backed the current cabinet, which took office in January.

In another sermon in a central Beirut church, Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elias Audi also lambasted the political elite on Sunday.

“Oh respected leaders, I address whatever conscience remains in you,” he said. “Do you sleep comfortably at night while those under your care starve, and die of thirst and by suicide?”

Earlier this week, dozens of people mourned a man who killed himself in a busy Beirut district, blaming the country’s leaders for the hardship which they said caused his death.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.