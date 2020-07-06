Report: Palestinians Angry at Arab-World Indifference to Israeli Sovereignty Bid

JNS.org – Palestinian frustration and anger with the Arab world for its general indifference to Israel’s plan to extend sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria are growing, Palestinian Media Watch reported on Friday.

According to the report, the Palestinian Authority had expected solid backing from the Islamic world after PA leader Mahmoud Abbas announced that the PA had absolved itself of all agreements with Israel, due to Jerusalem’s plan to apply Israeli civil law to the Jordan Valley and Jewish communities in the West Bank. But sufficient Arab backing is not coming, the report said.

The following cartoon portrays the Arab world as an ostrich burying its head in the sand through a hole in a document announcing the Israeli “annexation of the West Bank.” [Official Fatah Facebook page, June 25, 2020]

The cartoon was published the day after the executive body of the Arab League “emphasized its support for the Palestinian leadership’s decision … to cut off all types of relations with the occupying power (Israel) [parentheses in source], and to be released from the agreements and commitments stemming from it…” according to the official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida.

Related coverage UAE Restructures Government, Seeking More Agility as It Deals With Coronavirus Impact The United Arab Emirates announced a broad government restructuring on Sunday for more "agile and swift" decision-making following the coronavirus...

The Palestinian leadership expected more, however.

In a call to the Islamic nation exposed by PMW, the PA is pressing for “jihad”– holy war against the Jewish state. In a filler broadcast many times on PA television, text slides are read by a narrator urging the Arab world to “act before it’s too late.”

This call is followed by a stanza of a song, which the PA used to ignite its terror wave in October 2000. The clip below was aired numerous times on PA-TV Live during the month of June: