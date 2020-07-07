Tuesday, July 7th | 15 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IHRA Condemns Efforts Around Globe to Rehabilitate Reputations of Holocaust Criminals

New Report Reveals Increased Campus Anti-Zionist Activism Linked to Rise in Harassment of Jewish Students

US Army Private Charged in Neo-Nazi Plot to Attack Own Troops Pleads Not Guilty

New York Jewish Week Suspends Print Edition After Wave of Layoffs as Effects of COVID-19 Take Toll on Revenue

NFL Star DeSean Jackson Apologizes for Posting Antisemitic Conspiracy Theory Attributed to Hitler

Top Jewish and Muslim Religious Leaders Urge European Court of Justice to Overturn Belgian Ban on Religious Slaughter

Israeli Autonomous Vehicle Startup VayaVision Acquired by Canada’s LeddarTech

Israeli Startup Pixellot’s AI-Powered Robot Photographers to Help Coach Soccer Star Leo Messi and Barcelona Team

Pompeo Says US Looking at Banning Chinese Social Media Apps, Including TikTok

UN Expert Deems US Drone Strike on Iran’s Soleimani an ‘Unlawful’ Killing

July 7, 2020 4:12 pm
0

IHRA Condemns Efforts Around Globe to Rehabilitate Reputations of Holocaust Criminals

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Nazi leader Adolf Hitler accepts the ovation of the Reichstag after announcing the ‘peaceful’ acquisition of Austria, in Berlin, Germany, March 1938. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) issued a statement on Tuesday condemning “any attempts to rehabilitate the reputations of anyone who was complicit of the crimes of the Holocaust and the genocide of the Roma.”

The statement was unanimously agreed upon at a virtual IHRA plenary meeting.

“At a time of multiple crises, when the facts of history are increasingly distorted, it is essential the IHRA take a clear stance when it comes to the rehabilitation of such problematic figures,” IHRA President Ambassador Michaela Küchler said. “This issue, which violates our common principles, affects countries involved in the IHRA and beyond.”

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Robert Williams – the chair of the Committee on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial — noted, “Our shared memories of the past are inherently flawed and malleable. To do justice to the loss of the Holocaust and to help affirm a better public and common understanding, our memories need good history built on facts and analysis because, at the end of the day, history always stands a better chance of proving that old British axiom: truth will out.”

Related coverage

July 7, 2020 3:24 pm
0

New Report Reveals Increased Campus Anti-Zionist Activism Linked to Rise in Harassment of Jewish Students

Jewish students seeking to avoid antisemitic harassment at college now have new research showing the factors which fuel on-campus bigotry. On...

The head of the UK IHRA delegation, Lord Eric Pickles, declared, “Failure to remember truthfully demeans the living and disrespects the dead. The issue is simple: participants in the Holocaust, whether directly or indirectly, are incapable, within a civilized society, of having their reputations rehabilitated.”

Einars Mikelsons — the head of the Latvian delegation — said, “As a representative of a country that experienced three occupations and regained independence just decades ago, I know that dealing with the historic past is not easy. I see the tendency to rewrite the history of the Second World War for political reasons in some countries and I wholeheartedly support the adoption of the IHRA statement.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.