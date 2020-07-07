Khamenei Calls on Hamas, PA to Unify to Fight Israel’s Sovereignty Bid

JNS.org – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday commended Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh for his actions to thwart Israel’s plan to apply Jewish sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and parts of Judea and Samaria.

“Dear mujahid brother Mr. Ismail Haniyeh … I thank God for the resistance movement’s successful efforts in defeating the US and the Zionist regime and in bringing dignity to the Islamic nation,” tweeted Khamenei.



“The abject Zionist enemy who has suffered irrevocable defeats in military fields pursues its strategy through the economic siege of Gaza and the trickery of negotiations and compromise. But, the brave Palestinian nation continues its path of dignity and honor via wisdom and experience,” he continued, adding that it was essential for Hamas to join forces with the Palestinian Authority to frustrate Israel’s intentions.

The Trump administration’s “Peace to Prosperity” plan stipulates that Washington will endorse an Israeli decision to apply sovereignty to about 30 percent of Judea and Samaria as long as Israel commits to holding good-faith negotiations with the Palestinians and avoids construction in certain areas that could become part of a Palestinian state. That state will only be established four years after negotiations begin and only if the Palestinians fully renounce terrorism and carry out major reforms, and only if they are no longer considered a threat to Israel.