Wednesday, July 8th | 16 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Federal Judge Denies Request to Open Overnight Camps in New York State

Israeli Tech Investment Celebration Continues as Startups Raise $2.5 Billion in Q2

US House Subcommittee Approves $360 Million for Nonprofit Security Grant Program

United Airlines to Launch Tel Aviv-Chicago Route, Add More Flights to Israel

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Talks to Government About Iran Fuel Idea

Are Israel’s Eyes in the Skies at Risk?

How Much Antisemitism Is Too Much for an NFL Star?

Is Yemen the Next Frontier of a Turkey-Russia Conflict?

The Evil of Louis Farrakhan vs. the Morality of Frederick Douglass

Zionism Is Not a Colonial Movement

July 8, 2020 9:07 am
0

Federal Judge Denies Request to Open Overnight Camps in New York State

avatar by JNS.org

A teacher shows children how to wash their hands at her kindergarten as Israeli preschools opened under the further easing of restrictions to prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Jerusalem May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – A federal judge in New York denied a request for an injunction that would have allowed overnight camps in that state to open this summer.

The ruling stems from a case brought against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo by the Association of Jewish Camp Operators, representing haredi and Chassidic camps, and several Jewish parents. The plaintiffs claimed that the closure of overnight camps violated their First Amendment rights as related to free exercise of religion.

In issuing his ruling on Monday, Judge Glenn T. Suddaby, found that “granting injunctive relief to open overnight summer camps runs contrary to the public interest in stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Suddaby noted that permitting camps to open have meant an influx of children from both in and out of New York state, as the ruling would allow Jewish and secular camps statewide to open, not just religious camps. This move would “put an immense strain on local governments and rural areas with limited health-care resources.”

Related coverage

July 8, 2020 9:01 am
0

US House Subcommittee Approves $360 Million for Nonprofit Security Grant Program

JNS.org - The US House of Representatives Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security marked up its draft of a fiscal year...

The ruling was met with disappointment by some in the haredi and Chassidic communities, who had been pushing for the opening, especially as the number of coronavirus cases has remained low in recent weeks. They claimed that the children, who often come from large families and small apartments, need to be able to get out and play this summer.

“The impact on children is devastating,” said Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, New York government-relations director for Agudath Israel of America. “Instead of looking forward to a summer of growth, filled with learning experiences and preparation for an upcoming school year, many children of our community will now be forced to endure a continuation of the long-lasting lockdowns imposed by the state government.”

Despite the ruling—and the initial order from Cuomo—rumors are circulating that some Orthodox camps have indeed opened in New York utilizing certain “loopholes.”

Seeking to avoid issues of legality, other camps relocated their operations this season to campgrounds in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and elsewhere that are allowing the running of overnight facilities.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.