Wednesday, July 8th | 16 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Actor Josh Malina Asks Why ‘Cancel Culture’ Ignores Antisemitism

Public Campaign Launched to Remove Three-Hour Antisemitic Speech by Louis Farrakhan From YouTube

Iran Inks Deal With Assad Regime to Boost Syria’s Air Defenses

NFL Player DeSean Jackson Speaks With Rabbi After Apologizing for Antisemitic Social Media Posts

US Supreme Court Shields Religious Schools From Employment Lawsuits

US Withdrawal From WHO Over Claims of China Influence to Take Effect July 2021: UN

Russia, China Veto UN Approval of Aid Deliveries to Syria From Turkey

Why Cairo Has Stayed (Mostly) Silent as Israel Considers Sovereignty

Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 12,000 as Lockdown Curbs Ease

Australia-Israel Relationship a ‘Mateship’ Based on Trade, Trust and Mutual Values

July 8, 2020 2:08 pm
0

Jewish Actor Josh Malina Asks Why ‘Cancel Culture’ Ignores Antisemitism

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Josh Malina. Photo: Instagram.

Jewish actor and “West Wing” star Josh Malina advocated on Tuesday for the withdrawal of support for public figures who exhibited antisemitic behavior.

“Why’s it so hard to get cancel culture on the line when the problem is antisemitism?” Malina asked on Twitter.

“Cancel culture” calls for the “cancelling” or boycotting of individuals who share controversial opinions or display behavior on social media deemed to be offensive. The “cancelling” results in them being shunned by friends and supporters and turned down in regards to career opportunities.

Malina’s question has already received 2,600 likes. It sparked a conversation on Twitter and even garnered a response from Jewish comedian Elon Gold, who remarked, “Nobody gets cancelled for hating Jews. From Goebbels to [Mel] Gibson.”

Gibson — who has a history of making antisemitic remarks — was recently in the news because Jewish actress Winona Ryder mentioned in an interview that he had called her an “oven dodger,” a clear reference to the crematoria at Nazi death camps during the Holocaust.

Malina’s Twitter post came after a number of recent reports highlighting antisemitic social media posts by well-known figures, including NFL player DeSean Jackson, rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs, rapper Ice Cube and real estate mogul Mohammad Hadid, among others.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.