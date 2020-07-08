Palestinian Authority Takes Pride in Terror Against Israel

JNS.org – The Palestinian Authority and Fatah continue to tell Palestinians that their source of pride is terrorism, Palestinian Media Watch reported on Tuesday.

According to the PMW report, in the five-minute documentary “Lexicon of the Revolution,” PA TV emphasizes “the armed struggle” against the Jewish state, highlighting Fatah’s nature as a terror organization.

In the episode that ran on on May 29, the narrator said: “[Fatah’s] military activity was expressed through operations (i.e., terror attacks) and armed struggle … in the first intifada … [and] the second intifada (i.e., long terror waves murdering 1,300 Israelis).”

He continued, saying “the doctrine of military activity, armed struggle and a lengthy people’s war constituted an important means for Fatah to mobilize the capabilities of the public and the Palestinian people.”

