In a separate report last month, PMW revealed an old video clip that was rebroadcast recently on the PA’s official television station showing mothers and daughters on a bus trip from Jerusalem to Amman, singing about the glories of terrorism.
Palestinian Authority Takes Pride in Terror Against Israel
by JNS.org
JNS.org – The Palestinian Authority and Fatah continue to tell Palestinians that their source of pride is terrorism, Palestinian Media Watch reported on Tuesday.
According to the PMW report, in the five-minute documentary “Lexicon of the Revolution,” PA TV emphasizes “the armed struggle” against the Jewish state, highlighting Fatah’s nature as a terror organization.
In the episode that ran on on May 29, the narrator said: “[Fatah’s] military activity was expressed through operations (i.e., terror attacks) and armed struggle … in the first intifada … [and] the second intifada (i.e., long terror waves murdering 1,300 Israelis).”
He continued, saying “the doctrine of military activity, armed struggle and a lengthy people’s war constituted an important means for Fatah to mobilize the capabilities of the public and the Palestinian people.”