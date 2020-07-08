Wednesday, July 8th | 16 Tammuz 5780

July 8, 2020 8:58 am
United Airlines to Launch Tel Aviv-Chicago Route, Add More Flights to Israel

avatar by JNS.org

A United Airlines Boeing 777-200ER. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – United Airlines announced on Tuesday that it would be further expanding its international schedule in September with nonstop service three days a week between Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Ben-Gurion International Airport.

In addition to its brand-new service between Chicago and Tel Aviv, United is increasing its current service to Israel out of its New York/Newark, NJ hub from daily flights out to 10 weekly flights. That is scheduled to begin in August.

It also plans to resume service between Washington, DC, and Tel Aviv in October. And on Wednesday, it was scheduled to resume nonstop service between San Francisco and Tel Aviv three days a week.

The airline operates more nonstop service between the United States and Israel than any other US carrier.

United also announced that it is reinstating service between Chicago and Hong Kong, as well as between Los Angeles and Sydney.

“Throughout 2020, United has been the only carrier to maintain continuous daily service between the US and Australia, as well as the US and Israel,” said Patrick Quayle, vice president of International Network and Alliances. “As we continue rebuilding our international network, we look forward to offering customers more opportunities to travel between the US and Hong Kong, Sydney and Tel Aviv.”

